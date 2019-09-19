Until recently, some essential pieces of Jim Hershey’s farm equipment were wider than the 16-foot maximum for Pennsylvania roads: a corn planter, combine and sprayer.
But a law changed as part of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, a comprehensive package of changes to farming-related policy, has increased the width to 18 feet.
That might not sound like a big change, but it makes a difference for farmers such as Hershey. He owns Hershey Farms LLC, a 600-acre crop and livestock farm in Mount Joy Township. The business also outsources crop management to about 1,500 acres in Lancaster County and beyond.
“It’s important to us because the way the manufacturers have designed the equipment, we just did not have too many options to meet the present regulations,” Hershey said.
The change also means motorists should be more aware of wider pieces of equipment on Lancaster County roads, which typically have 10- to 12-foot lanes with 4- to 6-foot shoulders, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Supported by farmers
Talks to increase the width from 16 feet began in 2017, according to Mark O’Neill, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
Sen. Wayne Langerhold Jr. of Bedford, Cambria and Clearfield counties proposed the legislation in 2019. Lancaster County Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument were co-sponsors. The bill was included in the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, which passed both chambers of the Legislature and was approved by Gov. Tom Wolf at the end of June.
“This was supported and backed by farmers around the state, including Lancaster County,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill said manufacturers have been making wider pieces of machinery.
“Farmers try to buy when possible the most efficient equipment that’s out there. Some of that’s being made a little wider,” O’Neill said.
The law also requires that a piece of farm equipment on a road between sunrise and sunset follows a pilot vehicle with “oversized load” signage, hazard signal lamps, and at least one flashing or revolving yellow light or strobe light.
Policing
In 2018, only 10 Lancaster County crashes involved farm equipment, according to PennDOT data.
Trooper Kelly Osborne of Pennsylvania State Police’s Troop J in Lancaster said motorists should be extra cautious driving in rural areas.
Osborne reviewed citations for 2019 and did not find anyone who had been cited with operating a farm vehicle that was too wide for a road.
“I do tend to give a lot of warnings, especially to farmers,” said Osborne, who spent 19 years on patrol before recently being promoted to Troop J’s spokeswoman.
Northwest Regional Police Chief Mark Mayberry said he doesn’t think the change will have much of an impact on policing in West Donegal and Mount Joy townships.
“I believe most residents understand the encounters they might have with farm equipment at certain times of the year and adjust accordingly,” Mayberry said in an email.