Lancaster residents and visitors who have frequented Central Market this summer may have noticed the crossing guards stationed nearby.

The city police department has been stationing personnel to intersections by the block on the majority of market days this summer, as part of Lancaster’s ongoing “Arrive Alive” pedestrian safety program, begun in 2018.

The initiative encourages pedestrians to be alert when they cross the street, and motorists to obey posted speed limits and to yield at crosswalks. The effort is primarily educational, Lt. Chris Laser said, though tickets can be issued at an officer’s discretion.

As the weather turns colder, the crossing-guard assignments will likely be scaled back or stopped, but are expected to ramp back up in the spring, Laser said.