As the holiday season beings, Pennsylvania flu season has already ramped up and state officials are warning health care providers to be on the lookout for cases of mumps.

Countries below the equator see flu about six months before the U.S. does, and they’ve had a worse-than-usual season, according to the department.

And, officials say, multiple mumps outbreaks are occurring in universities in Pennsylvania and nationwide, so as students return home cases might show up where they hadn't before.

Flu

The latest weekly flu report from the state department of health shows levels are still low but rising. And cases are more widespread than last year at this time.

Statewide, five flu-related deaths have been reported so far — again, ahead of last year at this time. The state doesn't say where they happened.

The latest report showed the statewide tally of confirmed cases rose from 922 to 1,633. Lancaster's tally stands at 22, compared to 46 in Berks, 28 in Chester, 29 in Dauphin, less than 5 in Lebanon and 14 in York.

The actual number of people who had the flu is probably much higher; experts say only a small fraction of cases are confirmed, as many people who get the flu aren't tested.

Department spokeswoman Brittany Lauffer said in an email that it's not unusual to see quick increases in influenza activity but that "does not necessarily indicate that the season will be severe."

"It is so important for everyone to take proper precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and anyone they meet," she said, noting that there's no better way to do that "than to get a flu vaccine."

“I never thought my healthy five-year-old son would die from flu.”Serese Marotta shares her story to raise awareness about the serious impact #flu can have and explain how #fluvaccine can be life-saving.https://t.co/1C6Js894vV#WhyIFightFlu pic.twitter.com/gzCozmA3y6 — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) November 27, 2019

People who have the #flu often feel some or all of these signs + symptoms 𝙨𝙪𝙙𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙡𝙮 ⬇️ If you're feeling sick, stay home from work, school, shopping + holiday gatherings. pic.twitter.com/fatSaFwRjL — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 26, 2019

Q: What is a simple + effective thing you can do to prevent illness? A: Wash your hands properly! #KeepHandsClean pic.twitter.com/7SqbZ69HLO — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 24, 2019

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

#Flu symptoms can begin about 2 days after the virus enters your body—that means that you can pass on flu to someone else before you know you are sick 😳. Practice good health habits to stay flu free! pic.twitter.com/C2wXlkyXaV — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 23, 2019

Mumps

The department didn't name the universities experiencing mumps outbreaks, but last month reported nine confirmed and six probable cases at Moravian College in the Lehigh area. And in the past week Penn State University reported three cases confirmed at its campus in State College.

The department said this week that including confirmed and probable cases, there have been 433 mumps cases this year. Less than five of those were in Lancaster County and there are no current outbreaks here, according to the department.

There's no specific treatment for mumps and most people recover completely in a few weeks, but that in some cases it can cause serious complications including deafness or inflammation of the brain.

According to the CDC, mumps cases decreased by about 99% after vaccination for it started in 1967, with two-dose childhood vaccination proving about 88% effective against mumps. In colleges and other close-knit communities suffering outbreaks, it may recommend a third dose of the vaccine.