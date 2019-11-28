pa flu report nov. 23, 2019 B

This shows the weekly number of confirmed flu cases through Nov. 23, 2019. 

 PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

As the holiday season beings, Pennsylvania flu season has already ramped up and state officials are warning health care providers to be on the lookout for cases of mumps.

Countries below the equator see flu about six months before the U.S. does, and they’ve had a worse-than-usual season, according to the department.

And, officials say, multiple mumps outbreaks are occurring in universities in Pennsylvania and nationwide, so as students return home cases might show up where they hadn't before.

Pennsylvania Department of Health flu report through Nov. 23, 2019. The chart compares the last eight seasons statewide; this one is in red. The last two were notable; 2018 is shown in yellow and 2017 is shown in grey.

 PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Flu

The latest weekly flu report from the state department of health shows levels are still low but rising. And cases are more widespread than last year at this time.

Statewide, five flu-related deaths have been reported so far — again, ahead of last year at this time. The state doesn't say where they happened.

The latest report showed the statewide tally of confirmed cases rose from 922 to 1,633. Lancaster's tally stands at 22, compared to 46 in Berks, 28 in Chester, 29 in Dauphin, less than 5 in Lebanon and 14 in York. 

The actual number of people who had the flu is probably much higher; experts say only a small fraction of cases are confirmed, as many people who get the flu aren't tested.

Department spokeswoman Brittany Lauffer said in an email that it's not unusual to see quick increases in influenza activity but that "does not necessarily indicate that the season will be severe."

"It is so important for everyone to take proper precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and anyone they meet," she said, noting that there's no better way to do that "than to get a flu vaccine."

Mumps

The department didn't name the universities experiencing mumps outbreaks, but last month reported nine confirmed and six probable cases at Moravian College in the Lehigh area. And in the past week Penn State University reported three cases confirmed at its campus in State College.

The department said this week that including confirmed and probable cases, there have been 433 mumps cases this year. Less than five of those were in Lancaster County and there are no current outbreaks here, according to the department.

There's no specific treatment for mumps and most people recover completely in a few weeks, but that in some cases it can cause serious complications including deafness or inflammation of the brain.

According to the CDC, mumps cases decreased by about 99% after vaccination for it started in 1967, with two-dose childhood vaccination proving about 88% effective against mumps. In colleges and other close-knit communities suffering outbreaks, it may recommend a third dose of the vaccine.