A number of Lancaster County schools have announced they’re considering remote instruction amid the schools shutdown over the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Here’s what area school districts have planned, according to the districts’ websites.

Cocalico: A site for “suggested enrichment activities and curriculum exploration” for all grades and content areas was expected to be available by today. The district is asking families to complete a survey on connectivity online at bit.ly/CocalicoSurvey.

Columbia Borough: Optional educational resources can be found on the district website.

Conestoga Valley: The district is developing subject- and grade-specific resources optional for students to use in addition to existing resources on its website.

Donegal: Teachers and principals have shared optional educational resources during the closure.

Eastern Lancaster County: The district plans to provide “guided instruction on fundamental concepts in all curricular areas” starting Monday.

Elizabethtown Area: The district plans to implement remote learning starting March 30.

Ephrata Area: The district plans to build on an existing list of optional educational resources on its website.

Hempfield: The district plans to provide an update on a continuity of education plan at Wednesday’s board meeting. Meanwhile, optional learning resources can be found on the district’s website. A phone survey regarding connectivity went out to families Tuesday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lampeter-Strasburg: The district plans to offer optional at-home learning plans for all grade levels and subjects. An update is expected later this week.

Lancaster: The district plans to release details on its continuity of education plan on Friday. Meanwhile, it’s offering optional at-home learning opportunities on its website.

Manheim Central: The district plans to incorporate online learning starting April 1 as an option to all students.

Manheim Township: The district’s goal is to provide online instruction for students starting April 6.

Octorara Area: The district plans to release details on it online learning plan, “Bravesengage!”, on Friday. Meanwhile, optional at-home learning resources can be found on the district’s website.

Penn Manor: The district plans to implement optional at-home leaning plans for all grade levels and subjects starting Monday.

Pequea Valley: Optional remote learning experiences will be available starting Monday. Meanwhile, enrichment activities can be found on the district’s website.

Solanco: Teachers have been working on alternate plans for instruction, and the district plans to implement plans “soon.”

Warwick: The district is working to find ways to provide continuity of education to all students. Phone surveys are being administered to assess technology needs. Optional at-home learning resources can also be found on the district’s website.