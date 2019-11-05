Polls have closed in Lancaster County.

Voters on Tuesday, November, 5, went to the polls to elect candidates for dozens of municipal and judicial offices.

The county elections bureau reported 27.17% voter turnout -- 88,369 out of 325,296 of those registered voted in Tuesday's election.

Click here to read the 2019 Voters' Guide.

Those offices include school board, township supervisor, borough and city council, magisterial district judge and countywide offices such as district attorney and prothonotary.

There is also a race for the state Superior Court and a statewide referendum on whether to increase the rights of crime victims.

You can get real-time results from the Lancaster County Board of Elections here.

You can get real-time results from the Pennsylvania Department of State here.

Here are results from some of the key races in Lancaster County:

This story will be updated with race outcomes as information becomes available.

