Schools are closed to students until at least April 9, but that doesn't mean students have to go hungry.

Here's when and where parents can pick up meals for their kids this week:

Updated 11 a.m. Monday, March 30.

— Cocalico: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each elementary school.

— Columbia Borough: Weekdays from 9:45 to 11 a.m. at Park Elementary School and the Columbia Middle School Taylor campus.

— Conestoga Valley: Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bridgeport Plaza (1643 Lincoln Highway East), Leola Elementary School and Conestoga Valley High School. Plans for the rest of the week are expected to be released Tuesday.

— Donegal: Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Janus School in Mount Joy and Donegal Intermediate School.

— Eastern Lancaster County: Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Holland Mennonite Church (18 Western Ave.) and the Eastern Lancaster County Library (11 Chestnut Dr.).

— Elizabethtown Area: Elizabethtown Area's school meal plan was last mentioned in a March 20 online update. See the district website for details.

— Ephrata Area: Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ephrata High School, Clay and Fulton elementary schools.

— Hempfield: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mountville Elementary School and East Petersburg Elementary School.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

— Lampeter-Strasburg: Students eligible for free or reduced lunch should have gotten a call with information for grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches, the district's website states. Those who are eligible and didn't get a call should contact the child's school office.

— Lancaster: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at J.P. McCaskey High School, Hand and Reynolds middle schools, Hamilton and Carter & MacRae elementary schools.

— Manheim Central: Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Manheim Central High School.

— Manheim Township: Weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bucher and Schaeffer elementary schools.

— Octorara Area: Weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Parkesburg Point (700 Main St., Parkesburg), 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Glenbrook Apartments (463 Main St., Atglen) and 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saddler Drive, Christiana.

— Penn Manor: Monday and Wednesday at students' regular bus stops. See the district website for more information. Meals for students who normally walk to Penn Manor High School or Eshleman Elementary School can be picked up on Monday and Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. at Eshleman.

— Pequea Valley: Tuesday between 10 a.m. and noon, Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Factory Ministries (3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise). To sign up for meals, call The Factory Ministries at 717-687-9594.

— Solanco: Weekdays at Solanco High School during the following times, which are recommended to ease traffic: 9 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. for kindergarten through third grade; 9:40 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. for grades four through eight; 10:20 a.m. to 11 a.m. for grades nine through 12.

— Warwick: Monday at Lititz Elementary School and Warwick Middle School. Families were asked to sign up online beforehand.