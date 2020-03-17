Juice. Apple slices. Cinnamon roll. Carrots. Sandwich. Repeat.

That’s how Monday morning and afternoon went for Kelly Wilson, a food services team leader at School District of Lancaster.

The district, like many other Lancaster County districts, responded to Gov. Tom Wolf’s order temporarily closing all Pennsylvania public schools by preparing thousands of breakfasts and lunches for its students, many of whom rely on school for meals throughout the year.

“It’s just craziness,” Wilson, who started preparing meals at 5:45 a.m. Monday morning, said as she and other food services workers — tired but in good spirits — worked on an assembly line at the McCaskey campus.

The meals were prepared and packaged at McCaskey and shipped to each of the district’s schools. Families trickled in for meals throughout the day. Some meals, however, were delivered.

Miriam Ortega-Brown, a reading specialist at Carter and MacRae Elementary School, spent part of her morning bringing meals to families that she knew couldn’t make it to her school.

One household, she said, is a set of grandparents watching seven children — some related and some from next door. Another is a family of refugees.

“We just love our kids and want to make sure that they’re taken care of,” Ortega-Brown said.

School District of Lancaster has about 11,000 students, of which 91% are economically disadvantaged and 19% are English language learners.

The district gave out 1,666 meals Monday. It plans to continue offering meals throughout the two-week closure.

Plans in each district

Lancaster isn’t the only district offering free meals to those in need during the closure. Here’s when and where families from each district can pick up free meals. Note: Most schools require family members bring either a student ID, or a student be present, to receive a meal.

— Cocalico: Weekdays starting Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all three elementary schools.

— Columbia Borough: Meals are available weekdays from 9:45 to 11 a.m. at Park Elementary School and the Columbia Middle School Taylor campus.

— Conestoga Valley: Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Conestoga Valley High School.

— Donegal: Weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Janus School in Mount Joy and Donegal Intermediate School.

— Eastern Lancaster County: Weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Holland Mennonite Church and the Eastern Lancaster County Library.

— Elizabethtown Area: District spokesman Troy Portser said the district is working to partner with community churches and organizations for families experiencing food insecurity, and it plans to release specifics Tuesday.

— Ephrata Area: Tuesday and Thursday, as well as March 23 and March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ephrata High School, and Fulton and Clay elementary schools. Families are asked to fill out an online questionnaire at bit.ly/EphrataQuestionnaire prior to picking up meals.

— Hempfield: The district plans to release information on grab-and-go meals Tuesday.

— Lampeter-Strasburg: Grab-and-go breakfasts will be made available to all students who receive free or reduced lunch starting Wednesday. More information will be shared with families, district spokeswoman Anne Harnish said.

— Manheim Central: Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind Manheim Central High School.

— Manheim Township: Weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bucher and Schaeffer elementary schools.

— Octorara Area: Weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. outside the Parkesburg Point Youth Center.

— Penn Manor: District spokesman Brian Wallace said the district hopes to begin providing meals to families at their bus stops beginning Wednesday, and details will be released once they’re available.

— Pequea Valley: Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and noon, and Thursdays between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Factory Ministries in Paradise Township.

— Solanco: Had not released a meal plan as of 4 p.m. Monday.

— Warwick: Meals will be available at Lititz Elementary School and Warwick Middle School for any Warwick student. The district had yet disclosed dates and times as of 4 p.m. Monday.