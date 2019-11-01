Lancaster's Public Art Advisory Board is offering an "information session" on the art proposed for the library and garage project at Ewell Plaza.
It will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, Nov. 9, in the atrium at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St. There will be a chance to ask questions and offer feedback.
The session is free, but people interested in attending are asked to RSVP to jjevelson@cityoflancasterpa.com.
The board previously posted an FAQ about the project on its website.