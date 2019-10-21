Lancaster’s Penn Square Christmas tree is coming from Leola this year.
City Hall said it has accepted John and Jo Eidemiller’s offer of a 30-foot Norway spruce from their yard.
The Eidemillers said they found the tree growing in their yard and replanted it. They aren’t sure of its age.
“All of these years, it’s just grown and grown,” Jo Eidemiller said. “One of God’s creatures planted it, and now we get to share it in celebration of Christmas.”
The city will have the tree cut and transported. It will arrive Nov. 13 in Penn Square, where it will be decorated and serve as the centerpiece for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting & Tuba Christmas on Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.
The city put out the call for a tree earlier this month in partnership with LEADS, Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s Success.
Also Monday, the city began hanging 550 holiday wreaths, newly purchased by LEADS.