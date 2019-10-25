State officials are asking Lancaster County hunters to start submitting deer heads for testing now, ahead of the expected 2020 expansion of the local chronic wasting disease quarantine zone.
In the past, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has asked only hunters in quarantine zones to have their deer heads tested for the disease known as CWD.
The change is because another local deer raised in captivity has tested positive for CWD, and it is hoped that testing deer from all across Lancaster County will give a clearer picture of whether and where the disease has spread.
“It takes a lot of resources to be able to test all of these deer,” said Courtney Colley, the agency’s chronic wasting disease spokeswoman. “We’re trying to focus our efforts on the areas that really matter.”
Chronic wasting disease spreads among deer, elk and moose and there is no known treatment or vaccine. It is eventually fatal to the animals, but takes a year or longer for symptoms to appear.
Here are the details.
Where’s the quarantine zone?
The 364-square-mile DMA 4 quarantine zone includes northern Lancaster County as well as parts of Berks and Lebanon counties.
It will expand for the 2020 hunting season, likely across most of Lancaster County, the agency said Wednesday.
Where are the collection sites?
The printed 2019-20 Hunting & Trapping Digest does not list the locations because that information wasn’t available by its deadline, but the agency’s website has an interactive map that shows the current sites and will be updated as more are added.
There are five head collection containers in the local quarantine zone, and the agency plans to add more.
Head-collection containers:
- West Earl Township Building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Ephrata
- Bowmansville Fire Company, 146 W. Maple Grove Road, Bowmansville
- Jackson Township Park, 457 E. Main Ave., Myerstown
Parts disposal and head collection:
- Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, Hopeland Road, Newmanstown
- Blue Marsh Lake Sheidy Road Parking Area, Sheidy Road, Robesonia
What’s the procedure?
Hunters should double-bag the heads before submitting them.
And, Colley said, harvest tags must be on the heads because “otherwise we won’t know who to send the result to.”
If asked about tags, she said, hunters just need to be able to say which collection site they submitted the tagged heads to so game wardens can cross-check that.
She also noted that antlers will not be returned, so anyone who wants to keep them should carefully cap the skull to take the antlers off before submitting the rest of the head.
Two of the local collection sites also have disposal containers for other “high-risk” parts, the spinal cord and spleen.
Spinal cords and spleens can also be safely disposed of via commercial trash service, Colley said.
Like the heads, she said, those parts should be double-bagged before being put in the disposal container or commercial trash service.
How long does testing take?
The agency has a new partnership this year that’s speeding up the testing, Colley said, but it still estimates it will take 10 to 21 days for hunters to be informed of the results.
So, she said, hunters will likely want to freeze the meat until they get the results.
Precautions are largely aimed at keeping CWD from spreading to other deer, but the agency does advise against eating the meat of a deer found to have the disease.
It says hunters “should only harvest animals that appear healthy, and take reasonable precautions like wearing gloves while field dressing an animal and washing hands and equipment thoroughly when finished.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report no strong evidence that humans can contract the disease, but notes concerns about risk to people.