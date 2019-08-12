Here's when you can watch tonight's Perseid meteor shower (and other astrological events)

The Perseid meteor shower is known as one of the most vivid, visible astrological events. But, this year's show may be less spectacular than usual.

According to space.com, the meteor shower will be visible this Monday and Tuesday, but there's a chance that the almost-full moon could make the sky too bright.

The best time to view the meteor shower will be pre-dusk Tuesday morning, according to Earthsky.com.

"The Perseids are rich in fireballs, so you'll still see Perseids," said NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke to space.com. "You just won't see the show you've seen on nights when the moon has not been around."

Earthsky.com suggests that those who watch the meteor shower should give themselves at least an hour outside: 20 minutes for the eyes to adjust, and another 40 to observe.

Viewers won't need any special equipment, just a set of eyes and dark skies.

Weather conditions for Lancaster County

The nighttime weather conditions for Monday, as of the time of writing this article, will be laden with increasing cloud coverage and humidity.

The cloudiness will continue into Tuesday morning, according to Accuweather.

Thunderstorms are expected early Tuesday.

Tips and tricks for watching - Sit in a reclining chair where you have access to dark, open sky - Remove yourself from places that are heavy with light pollution - Bring a star map and a flashlight for optimal viewing Sources: Stardate.org, SkyandTelescope.com

Remaining astrological events for the year

- September Equinox, Sept. 23

- Draconids (small) meteor shower, Oct. 8

- Orionids meteor shower, Oct. 22

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Taurids (small) meteor shower, Nov. 5 to 6

- Leonids meteor shower, Nov. 17

- Geminids meteor shower, Dec. 14

- Ursids (small) meteor shower, Dec. 21 to 22

Related articles