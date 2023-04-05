Eight local and regional secondary schools will hold graduation ceremonies in May.
Here are the dates, times and locations for commencements planned for Elizabethtown College, Franklin & Marshall College, HACC, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University, Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology:
Friday, May 5
Lancaster Bible College
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: Good Shepherd Chapel, 901 Eden Road, Manheim Township
- More information: bit.ly/42uXZjS
Millersville University (Graduate students)
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Pucillo Gymnasium, 125 Pucillo Drive, Millersville
- More information: bit.ly/3JvqdCm
Pennsylvania College of Art & Design
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Barshinger Center for Musical Arts, 620 College Ave., Lancaster city
- More information: bit.ly/3LNevG9
Saturday, May 6
Millersville University (Undergraduate students)
- Time: 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m.
- Location: Pucillo Gymnasium, 125 Pucillo Drive, Millersville
- More information: bit.ly/3JvqdCm
Tuesday, May 9
HACC
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Drive, Derry Township (Dauphin County)
- More information: bit.ly/4098B6l
Saturday, May 13
Elizabethtown College
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: The Dell, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown
- More information: bit.ly/3lrF4G5
Franklin & Marshall College
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Alumni Sports & Fitness Center, 929 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster city
- More information: bit.ly/406rB5D
Wednesday, May 17
Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster city
- More information: bit.ly/409ayQd
Saturday, May 20
Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: On campus at the Multipurpose Activity Center, 750 E. King St., Lancaster city
- More information: bit.ly/3JYDNzD