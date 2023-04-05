ThaddeusStevensGrad21052022-6.jpg
Buy Now

Graduates walk to their seats during the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology graduation ceremony at Clipper Magazine stadium in Lancaster city on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

 Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent

Eight local and regional secondary schools will hold graduation ceremonies in May.

Here are the dates, times and locations for commencements planned for Elizabethtown College, Franklin & Marshall College, HACC, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University, Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology:

Friday, May 5

Lancaster Bible College

  • Time: 11 a.m. 
  • Location: Good Shepherd Chapel, 901 Eden Road, Manheim Township
  • More informationbit.ly/42uXZjS

Millersville University (Graduate students)

  • Time: 6 p.m.
  • Location: Pucillo Gymnasium, 125 Pucillo Drive, Millersville
  • More information: bit.ly/3JvqdCm

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

  • Time: 10 a.m. 
  • Location: Barshinger Center for Musical Arts, 620 College Ave., Lancaster city
  • More information: bit.ly/3LNevG9

Saturday, May 6

Millersville University (Undergraduate students)

  • Time: 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. 
  • Location: Pucillo Gymnasium, 125 Pucillo Drive, Millersville
  • More information: bit.ly/3JvqdCm

Tuesday, May 9

HACC 

  • Time: 6 p.m. 
  • Location: Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Drive, Derry Township (Dauphin County)
  • More information: bit.ly/4098B6l

Saturday, May 13

Elizabethtown College

  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Location: The Dell, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown
  • More information: bit.ly/3lrF4G5

Franklin & Marshall College

  • Time: 10 a.m. 
  • Location: Alumni Sports & Fitness Center, 929 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster city
  • More information: bit.ly/406rB5D 

Wednesday, May 17

Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences

  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • Location: Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster city
  • More information: bit.ly/409ayQd

Saturday, May 20

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Location: On campus at the Multipurpose Activity Center, 750 E. King St., Lancaster city
  • More information: bit.ly/3JYDNzD

Newsletter

What to Read Next