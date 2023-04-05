Eight local and regional secondary schools will hold graduation ceremonies in May.

Here are the dates, times and locations for commencements planned for Elizabethtown College, Franklin & Marshall College, HACC, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University, Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology:

Friday, May 5

Lancaster Bible College

Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Location : Good Shepherd Chapel, 901 Eden Road, Manheim Township

: Good Shepherd Chapel, 901 Eden Road, Manheim Township More information: bit.ly/42uXZjS

Millersville University (Graduate students)

Time : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Location : Pucillo Gymnasium, 125 Pucillo Drive, Millersville

: Pucillo Gymnasium, 125 Pucillo Drive, Millersville More information: bit.ly/3JvqdCm

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design

Time : 10 a.m.

: 10 a.m. Location : Barshinger Center for Musical Arts, 620 College Ave., Lancaster city

: Barshinger Center for Musical Arts, 620 College Ave., Lancaster city More information: bit.ly/3LNevG9

Saturday, May 6

Millersville University (Undergraduate students)

Time : 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m.

: 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. Location : Pucillo Gymnasium, 125 Pucillo Drive, Millersville

: Pucillo Gymnasium, 125 Pucillo Drive, Millersville More information: bit.ly/3JvqdCm

Tuesday, May 9

HACC

Time : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Location : Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Drive, Derry Township (Dauphin County)

: Giant Center, 550 Hersheypark Drive, Derry Township (Dauphin County) More information: bit.ly/4098B6l

Saturday, May 13

Elizabethtown College

Time : 10 a.m.

: 10 a.m. Location : The Dell, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown

: The Dell, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown More information: bit.ly/3lrF4G5

Franklin & Marshall College

Time : 10 a.m.

: 10 a.m. Location : Alumni Sports & Fitness Center, 929 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster city

: Alumni Sports & Fitness Center, 929 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster city More information: bit.ly/406rB5D

Wednesday, May 17

Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences

Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location : Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster city

: Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster city More information: bit.ly/409ayQd

Saturday, May 20

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Location : On campus at the Multipurpose Activity Center, 750 E. King St., Lancaster city

: On campus at the Multipurpose Activity Center, 750 E. King St., Lancaster city More information: bit.ly/3JYDNzD