Lancaster Central Market will be open Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve to allow shoppers to buy those last-minute items they may need for the holidays.

But the market will be operating with slightly shorter hours than usual on both of those days.

The market will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 31. The market usually closes at 4 p.m.

The market management notes that some individual standholders may choose to remain closed on one or both of those Tuesdays because of the holidays.

The market will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

The market will resume its regular hours on the weekends after the holidays: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4.