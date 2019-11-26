The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects Thanksgiving week to be the turnpike’s busiest travel holiday of the year.
The agency estimates 3.6 million motorists will use the turnpike this week.
Turnpike maintenance crews will suspend work beginning 5 a.m. today until 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the commission. All lanes in each direction will be open, except during possible emergencies.
Nationally, nearly 50 million motorists across the country will hit the road over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA.
The organization expects Wednesday afternoon to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking up to four times longer than normal in major metropolitan areas.
Busiest turnpike days
The turnpike’s busiest days this holiday week are today and Wednesday, when the turnpike commission expects a combined 1.45 million motorists to use the highway.
With 715,000 motorists using the turnpike today, the commission said the heaviest travel volume will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The agency said Wednesday will see 735,000 motorists taking to the highway, with the heaviest travel volume lasting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Travel with care
Of the 55 million travelers AAA expects to make a trip of at least 50 miles this Thanksgiving, 49.3 million of them will do so in automobiles.
According to PennDOT data, 2,546 crashes statewide over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday resulted in 18 deaths.
Beginning Wednesday, law enforcement in Pennsylvania will conduct sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols and regular traffic safety patrols through the New Year’s holiday.
The turnpike may experience heavier traffic volume Friday and Sunday with rifle season opening on Saturday this year, according to the turnpike commission. The agency said hunters are not permitted to park along the turnpike.
Gas prices
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline for Thanksgiving is expected to be $2.56 nationally, according to GasBuddy. The price in Lancaster County could be more than 10 cents higher, based on GasBuddy data from 2018.
Last Thanksgiving, the average cost on Lancaster County was $2.69, which was 14 cents more than the national average, according to GasBuddy.
The average cost in Lancaster County on Sunday was $2.72, which was 14 cents above the national average.
Weather
After a warm day today and a windy, possibly wet Wednesday, the rest of the week looks normal for this time of year.
Today will be sunny with a high of 58 degrees and low of 42, according to AccuWeather.
A shower is possible Wednesday, with a high of 56 and a low of 42. Winds could reach 15 mph, with gusts of 37 mph, according to AccuWeather.
The rest of the week will see daytime temperatures in the mid- to upper-40s and nighttime lows in the lower 30s.