LNP spoke with Darren Parmer, housing rehabilitation & lead specialist for the city, to learn more about lead abatement and Lancaster’s lead hazard control program, newly bolstered by the city's largest grant ever.

Who is eligible?

Generally, a property must be inhabited by a household that meets income guidelines and includes a child age 6 or under as an occupant or regular visitor.

How does it work?

For homeowners, there is no cost, as long as they remain at the property at least 5 years. If they sell earlier than that, they must pay back part of the assistance on a pro-rated basis.

For rental properties, the assistance covers 90% of abatement cost; landlords must provide the other 10%. If they sell the property within 3 years, they must pay back the assistance in full.

How long does the work take?

No more than 10 calendar days for the abatement itself. The contract periods are 45-60 days, to allow time for materials to be obtained and so on.

Must the property be vacated?

Yes.

What if families have nowhere else to stay?

The city is requiring landlords to provide other lodging for up to 10 days. Homeowners can stay with friends or relatives; if they have no other options, the HUD grant includes funds for the city to provide temporary hotel lodging.

What if a property outside the focus area of Lancaster's HUD grant has to be abated?

The city would deal with that using alternate funding from its partners.