A West Cocalico Township woman was found dead inside a North Carolina hotel last week, and a York County man has since been charged with her murder.

Quincy Cheeks Hannah, of Windsor Township, York County, was arrested just outside of Everglades National Park in Florida on Friday, authorities in Davie County, North Carolina said.

Hannah, accused of killing 20-year-old Suzanna Kauffman, was still awaiting extradition Tuesday night from Miami on the sole charge of murder, said Lt. Ryan Moxley of the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Kauffman’s family provided a statement to LNP|LancasterOnline on Friday, but have said they will not release any additional details until the case has been resolved, saying that “countless haunting questions remain unanswered.”

Here’s what we know and don’t know about what happened.

Kauffman and Hannah knew each other

Kauffman, who was found dead Jan. 17 inside a Mocksville hotel room which had been rented by Hannah, had known Hannah since at least September, according to a statement by her family.

The two had begun “secretly interacting” at some point that month, Kauffman’s family said, but she changed her phone number in December after the 26-year-old Hannah began threatening her.

“By the beginning of December, she realized that she needed help,” the family’s statement reads. “She realized the need to break off any interaction with Mr. Hannah.”

Kauffman began fearing for her life on Christmas Day, when she started “receiving threats and pressure” from Hannah, her family said.

Kauffman was traveling to Georgia at the time

Kauffman had moved to Lancaster County from Georgia after she was referred to a counseling center after previous trauma in her life, her family said.

She had been living with her sister and brother-in-law in West Cocalico for several months, said Mark Troyer, an elder at Harmony Believer’s Fellowship near Statesville where Kauffman had been staying.

Kauffman was traveling back down to Georgia, where her parents live, with the hopes of retrieving her daughter Alanna to live with her in Pennsylvania when she was killed.

On her way south, Kauffman stopped near Mocksville, about 50 miles north of Charlotte, planning visit friends for several days. She also spent time at a Bible school at Troyer’s church, about a 20-minute drive from Mocksville in neighboring Iredell County.

Kauffman had attended the camp before and her father had preached there before. The church is nondenominational with similarities to Mennonite teachings.

Police found Kauffman’s body while searching for missing cellphones

On the morning of her death, Kauffman told a friend she was going out to get coffee “with a friend,” borrowing a car from her cousin as she left, her family said.

That car had been used by other students to commute to the Bible school earlier that morning, and some of those students had left their cellphones in the car. When one of the students called the phones, an unidentified person on the other end told them to come to the Days Inn hotel at 1500 Yadkinville Road where Kauffman’s body was later found.

The phones as well as a key to Kauffman’s car were found alongside the road near a KFC restaurant about half a mile down the street. Kauffman’s car was found in a parking lot behind the restaurant.

At some point during the search for the phones, police entered the room which had been rented by Hannah, finding Kauffman dead inside.

It’s not known when or how Kauffman was killed

Police were first called to the Days Inn around 9:50 p.m., later finding Kauffman dead inside.

But no information has been released as to how long Kauffman may have been dead inside the hotel, or what killed her.

Moxley said Tuesday evening that he could not release that information due to the active nature of the investigation.

Thousands of dollars have been raised for Kauffman’s family since her death

A GoFundMe started by Kauffman’s family to help pay for funeral and travel expenses has raised more than $11,000 out of a $15,000 goal.

Any extra money from the GoFundMe will be given to Kauffman’s daughter, according to the fundraiser page.

Hannah has a criminal history in Pennsylvania

Hannah previously pleaded guilty to charges of felony burglary and simple assault in York County in 2019 after ambushing his wife and holding a chlorine bleach-soaked rag over her face and taking her cellphone in January of that year, according to a report by the York Daily Record.

Hannah’s wife had arrived at her residence in the 400 block of Roman Court, Manchester Township, just before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2019, finding Hannah inside, the York Daily Record said. Hannah had previously been evicted as a result of a protection from abuse order his wife had placed against him.

Hannah warned his wife that she was “going to get me in trouble” when she attempted to call 911, then grabbed her and pulled her into a bathroom where he covered her mouth and nose with a rag, according to an arrest warrant. Hannah than took his wife’s phone before leaving.

U.S. Marshals later arrested Hannah in California, according to the report.

Court records show Hannah was sentenced to one to two years of confinement and a year of probation for those offenses.