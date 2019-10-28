The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means that holiday shopping season is just right around the corner.
This year's Thanksgiving is Nov. 28, and Black Friday is Nov. 29. Some stores offer early Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving.
Here are what stores will, and won't, be open for Thanksgiving 2019 in Lancaster County.
Stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- Boscov's
- Cabela's
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dollar General
- Five Below
- GameStop
- JC Penney
- Kmart
- Kohl's
- Macy's
- Michaels
- Old Navy
- Tanger Outlets
- Target
- Ulta
- Walmart
Stores that will not be open on Thanksgiving:
- A.C. Moore
- Ace Hardware
- B.J Wholesale
- Barnes & Noble
- Bed, Bath & Beyond
- Burlington
- Costco
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Lowe's
- Marshall's
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1
- Sally's Beauty Supply
- Sephora
- Shoe Carnival
- Staples
- T.J.Maxx