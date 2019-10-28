Black Friday shopping 14
Janelle Witter and her son Owen of Lancaster checkout at the Target at the Shoppes of Belmont Black Friday morning. Friday, November 23, 2018

 DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer

The holiday season is quickly approaching, which means that holiday shopping season is just right around the corner.

This year's Thanksgiving is Nov. 28, and Black Friday is Nov. 29. Some stores offer early Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving.

Here are what stores will, and won't, be open for Thanksgiving 2019 in Lancaster County.

Stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:

- Best Buy

- Big Lots

- Boscov's

- Cabela's

- Dick's Sporting Goods

- Dollar General

- Five Below

- GameStop

- JC Penney

- Kmart

- Kohl's

- Macy's

- Michaels

- Old Navy

- Tanger Outlets

- Target

- Ulta

- Walmart

Stores that will not be open on Thanksgiving: 

- A.C. Moore

- Ace Hardware

- B.J Wholesale

- Barnes & Noble

- Bed, Bath & Beyond

- Burlington

- Costco

- Harbor Freight Tools

- Hobby Lobby

- Home Depot

- HomeGoods

- Lowe's

- Marshall's

- Office Depot

- Office Max

- Petco

- PetSmart

- Pier 1

- Sally's Beauty Supply

- Sephora

- Shoe Carnival

- Staples

- T.J.Maxx