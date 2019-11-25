Turkeys
City Hall: Closed Thursday and Friday; no street sweeping.

County Courthouse: Closed Thursday and Friday.

State offices, including Driver License and Photo License Centers: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Federal offices: Closed Thursday.

RRTA: No bus or Red Rose Access service Thursday, regular service Friday.

Mail: No regular delivery Thursday, regular delivery Friday.

Banks: Closed Thursday, open Friday.

Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday.

Liquor stores: Closed Thursday.

CENTRAL MARKET HOURS

Tuesday: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m

Wednesday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

