City Hall: Closed Thursday and Friday; no street sweeping.
County Courthouse: Closed Thursday and Friday.
State offices, including Driver License and Photo License Centers: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Federal offices: Closed Thursday.
RRTA: No bus or Red Rose Access service Thursday, regular service Friday.
Mail: No regular delivery Thursday, regular delivery Friday.
Banks: Closed Thursday, open Friday.
Schools: Closed Thursday and Friday.
Liquor stores: Closed Thursday.
CENTRAL MARKET HOURS
Tuesday: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m
Wednesday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.