City Hall: Closed, no street sweeping.

County Courthouse: Closed.

RRTA: Service ending early New Year’s Eve, no service New Year’s Day.

State offices: Closed.

Driver License and Photo License centers: Closed.

State liquor stores: Closing by 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day.

Federal offices: Closed.

Mail: No regular delivery.

Banks: Closed.

Schools: Closed.