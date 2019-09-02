The 2019 marching band season is in full swing with hundreds of high schoolers performing weekly at dozens of football games across the region.

More than 1,000 instrumentalists and 250 color guard performers across Lancaster County are participating this year in routines featuring musical selections from Debussy to Queen to Spears — that is, Britney Spears.

Some have been hard at work since late July polishing their drills and memorizing every note before their first performances.

While some shows are designed around a genre of music or specific artist, others are more thematic.

“Time after time we hear people arguing, yelling, and battling to be heard or seen — we look around and no one is pleased,” the description for Ephrata High School’s show reads. “Ephrata is tired of the noise, tired of the fight, and tired of the anger. We want to come together and unite — even if it is just for one night.”

Founded in 2014, the Lancaster County Marching Band Coalition features five county bands this year in addition to Chester County-based Owen J. Roberts High School.

Ephrata Area, Lampeter-Strasburg, Lancaster Catholic, Manheim Township and J.P. McCaskey high schools will perform exhibitions throughout the year — in addition to their regular performances at football games — and receive feedback on their performances as part of the coalition. Five coalition showcases will take place this fall, beginning Sept. 21.

The remaining high schools will continue to compete throughout the season.

Here’s a look at the 2019 marching band season:

Cocalico

Director: Robbie Trescavage

Assistant director: Robert Weidemer

Key personnel: Linda Shollenberger, Susie Synden, color guard instructors; Scott Hummel, pit percussion instructor; Mitch Bowers, battery percussion instructor.

Instrumentalists: 63

Color guard: 10

Performance title: “Piano Man: The Music of Billy Joel.”

Columbia

Director: Daniel Stauffer

Key personnel: Demetrius Archer, Kayla Noll, wind instructors; Bill Harker, Michelle Resh, color guard instructors; Jeremy Beckley, percussion instructor

Instrumentalists: 20

Color guard: 5

Performance details: The title of the show is “Call of the Sea.” Source music is “Uninvited” by Alanis Morissette, “La Mer” by Claude Debussy, “Toxic” by Britney Spears & 2WEI, and an original composition by Demetrius Archer.

Conestoga Valley

Director: Brandon Nase

Assistant director: Craig Kazda

Key personnel: Ken Husler, wind arranger; John Stauffer, battery percussion arranger; Eric Miller, drill writer; Callie Wendell, color guard caption head; Brad Guimond, battery percussion caption head

Instrumentalists: 38

Color guard: 13

Performance details: This year’s show is called “The Architect.” The Architect is an allegory for a person’s journey to self-discovery. It takes one through the idea of discovering who they are, facing the hard questions we all inevitably face, and then finding a way to overcome these questions in a way where one is at peace with who they are. The goal of the show is to demonstrate the idea that we all have the ability to build our lives and to a large extent, control the people we become.

Donegal

Director: Dale Sellers

Assistant director: Nichole Witman

Key personnel: John Bugosh, brass and woodwind arranger; Richard Adams, show designer; Stan Tucker, visual coordinator; Kami Dugan, Taylor Bennett, color guard instructors; Tara Bennett, percussion instruction; Scott Meunz, Justin Neideigh, marching instructors.

Instrumentalists: 26

Color guard: 5

Performance details: The title of show is “The Spark: Illumination, Imagination, Innovation.” The band will be depicting the journey of The Spark: the intense feeling or drive that has helped propel humankind through history, which has led to some of the greatest discoveries and inventions of the ages.

Elizabethtown

Director: Steven Barraclough

Assistant director: Gerald Huesken

Key personnel: Glen Lentz, percussion instructor; Mindy Sevcik, Dawn Harper, color guard instructors; Heather Hartsough, majorette instructor; Gerald Huesken, marching and maneuvering instructor; Claire Fritz, Max McCloud, drum majors.

Instrumentalists: 114

Color guard: 8

Majorettes: 1

Performance title: “Our Parent's Music!”

Ephrata

Director: Stephen Goss

Key personnel: Rachel Hegedus, Chris Hynum, Tony Kirchner, Kristie Ohlinger, Mitchell Sensenig, Angie Sollenberger and Jolyn Wolf, assistant directors; Donald Carlson, music arranger; Shawn Small, drill designer; Ian Goss, audio design engineer.

Instrumentalists: 66

Color guard: 33

Performance details: Time after time we hear people arguing, yelling, and battling to be heard or seen — we look around and no one is pleased. We’re all alone, we don’t ask for help, and pressure leaves scars on our faces and all we want to do is scream. Ephrata is tired of the noise, tired of the fight and tired of the anger. We want to come together and unite — even if it is just for one night.

Garden Spot

Director: Rich Fitz

Assistant director: Tim Moll

Key personnel: Donna Whenry, color guard instructor; Chad Whenry, drumline/pit instructor; Ben Gornish, administrative assistant.

Instrumentalists: 101

Color guard: 26

Performance details: Our show is titled “The British Invasion.” Selections include: “Saturday Night’s Alright (for Fighting)” by Sir Elton John; “Bicycle Race” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen; and “Hey Jude” and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” by The Beatles.

Hempfield

Director: Matthew Ceresini

Key personnel: Devyn Heinbaugh, color guard caption head; Rich Klimowicz and Alex Santa, percussion caption heads.

Instrumentalists: 70

Color guard: 25

Performance name: “To Show Your Strength.”

Lancaster Catholic

Director: Paul Murr

Assistant director: Daniel List

Key personnel: Mary Meyer, color guard designer/instructor; Benjamin Snyder, percussion instructor; Alex Gay, visual instructor.

Instrumentalists: 37

Color guard: 8

Performance details: The show’s title is “Do Unto Others.” Musical selections include: Shostakovich’s 10th Symphony, “Chicago” by Sufjan Stevens, and “In the Steppes of Central Asia” by Alexander Borodin.

Lampeter-Strasburg

Director: Larry Royer

Assistant director: Ben Pontz

Key personnel: Eva Strawser, music instructor and administrative assistant; Greyson Norcross, music and marching instructor; Amy Grier, color guard instructor; Scott Macfeat, percussion instructor.

Instrumentalists: 87

Color guard: 12

Performance name: “Before Camelot.” Music will tell the story of Knights.

Manheim Central

Director: John Brackbill

Assistant director: Stephanie Smith

Key personnel: Chelsea Smith, percussion instructor; Kayla Noll visual, marching and low brass instructor; Jeff Smith, high brass and field instructor; Evyn Kahl, field instructor; Jess Kling, Alaina Herbst, color guard instructors.

Instrumentalists: 101

Color guard: 17

Performance details: This year’s theme show is titled “The Sunken Cathedral” and is based on the French myth of the Cathedral of Ys. The music will be a mix of classical and modern music including works by Richard Wagner, Claude Debussy, John Mackey and David Maslanka divided into three distinct movements: The Cathedral; The Cathedral Sunken (Underwater); The Cathedral Rising. Wind arrangements are by Bradley Kerr Green; percussion arrangements are by Christopher Whyte; and drill/visual design is by Ian Flint.

Manheim Township

Director: Scott Siegel

Assistant director: Scott Paules

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Key personnel: Paige Paules, color guard instructor; Paul Gallello, percussion instructor; Greg Seiger, logistics.

Instrumentalists: 79

Color guard: 23

Performance details: This year’s show is titled “Fire and Ice.” It depicts the 1921 Robert Frost poem of the same name. Musical selections include ELO’s “Fire on High,” Manuel de Falla’s “Ritual Fire Dance,” Radiohead’s “Creep,” and Robert W. Smith’s “Songs of Earth, Water, Fire, and Sky.”

McCaskey

Director: Tom Mumma

Key personnel: Keith Kehr, woodwind instructor; Connor Devlin, brass instructor; Matt Woodson, drumline instructor; Tyler Hart, pit percussion instructor; Bill Harker, color guard instructor; Brianna Resh, Brittany Resh, assistant color guard instructors.

Instrumentalists: 100

Color guard: 20

Performance details: “Sisters of Soul” will include the music of Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, the late, great Aretha Franklin, and many more. As is the McCaskey High School tradition, the show features exciting and entertaining arrangements of some of the greatest music written and played on the radio.

Octorara

Director: Scott Cullen

Assistant director: Andrew Reynolds

Key personnel: Ryan Fegley, percussion; Tammy and Holly Russell, color guard; Joe Pizolato, Ryan Wheeler, drum majors

Instrumentalists: 85

Color guard: 10

Performance details: Coast Guards March, Karl King; The Peacemaker, Karl King

Penn Manor

Director: Andrew Johnson

Assistant director: Demetrius Archer

Key personnel: Jabin Baxter, percussion director; Clarissa Baxter, color guard director; Josh Rowley, wind tech; Lauren Muench, color guard tech; Paul Mento, Wes Maloney, Bill Strange, percussion tech; Dylan Natiello, front ensemble tech.

Instrumentalists: 65

Color guard: 20

Performance details: The show’s title this year is “A Beautiful Mind” and features the following music: “Symphony No. 2” by Philip Glass, “Dark Night of the Soul” by Ola Gjeilo, “Ave Maria” by Franz Biebl, and music from the movie, “A Beautiful Mind.” The show theme will take a look at the mind of Leonardo Da Vinci and explore one of the most creative and influential minds in history.

Pequea Valley

Director: Robert Corrao

Assistant director: Vincent Shickora

Key personnel: Jennifer Bilby, color guard instructor; Ryan Kriebel, show and drill writer; Wendy Rothweiler Rhoads, baton choreographer; Emilie Thibeault, featured twirler.

Instrumentalists: 41

Color guard: 11

Performance details: “The Magical Mystery, Marching Band Show” features music of the Beatles. Songs include: “The Magical Mystery Tour/Lady Madonna,” “Day Tripper,” and “Let It Be/Hey Jude.”

Solanco

Director: Scott Weyman

Assistant director: Karen Huber

Key personnel: Shannon Garver, color guard choreographer/designer/instructor; Alicia Hertzler color guard instructor; Jared Drennen, percussion instructor; Matt Green, brass instructor and consultant; David Bailey, percussion instructor.

Instrumentalists: 60

Color guard: 27

Performance details: The show “Heart” is an original work in three movements by composer Randall Standridge. Movement 1: “Heart-Rate;” Movement 2: “Heartbreak;” Movement 3: “Heartbeat.” This work allows us to explore the rhythms of life via the heart. The heartbeat (at varying tempi) is present throughout the show from the frenetic pace of the opening movement through the slower pace of the ballad building back through in intensifying closer. This show is full of emotional impact, and we’re very excited to bring it to fields throughout the LL this fall!

Warwick

Director: Matt Tenaglia

Assistant director: Eric Rothenberger

Key personnel: Elle Zerefos, woodwind and visual instructor; Rebecca Goebel, brass and visual instructor; Wheeler Walker Jr., brass instructor; Darren Scott, low brass and visual instructor; Kyle Farkas, battery instructor; Jen Miller, front ensemble instructor; Katy Rothenberger, color guard instructor; Kayla Croyle, color guard instructor; Emily Fetsick, color guard instructor; Scott Goebel, drill designer.

Instrumentalists: 69

Color guard: 16

Performance details: The show is titled “The Fire Within Us” and features original music by Lancaster native Gary P. Gilroy (current director of bands at Fresno State University), Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” and the “Firebird Suite” by Igor Stravinsky. The visual and music package will demonstrate one’s ability to rise above difficult moments through our own determination and resilience.