Several events have been canceled or modified this weekend due to an excessive heat warning, issued by the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s for the next three days, causing weekend events to be either canceled or modified all across Lancaster County.

The heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Here's a list of canceled or modified events for this weekend.

Terre Hill Days

The annual event on Saturday will not be canceled, but will be modified due to the heat, according to John Styer, member of the Terre Hill Days committee.

Two activities have been altered: the outhouse race will be held at 6 p.m. instead of 1 p.m.; and the tug of war will not be held.

All other activities will be held at their regularly scheduled times.

Music Friday

As previously reported, Lancaster City's Music Friday is canceled.

Brendan Stengle, assistant executive director of Music for Everyone, cited the safety of musicians and attendees as the reason for the cancellation.

The next Music Friday takes place on Aug. 16.

Lancaster Pride

Scheduled to begin at noon, Lancaster Pride has not canceled or rescheduled the event. However, attendees are urged to bring a reusable water bottle, apply sunscreen regularly, pace alcohol consumption and wear weather-appropriate clothing.

In a Facebook post, organizers stated they are working with Clipper Magazine Stadium officials to move vendors out from blacktop to other parts of the stadium with less heat exposure.

Central Market

Lancaster Central Market will be closed Saturday due to excessive heat, for the first time in history.

Mary Gross, the market's manager, said closing was the right call in order to keep standholders and patrons safe.

Lancaster City Visitor Center Historic Walking Tours

Historic Walking Tours have been canceled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to the extreme heat.

Wyatt Behringer, marketing and communications manager for the Office of Promotion for the city of Lancaster, said they didn't want people — especially the elderly — to be out walking in the heat.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster East Side Market at Musser Park

The East Side Market in Musser Park is canceled for Sunday due to the heat advisory, its organizers said in a Facebook post.

The market will return on Sunday, July 28.

Aaron's Acres

A children's carnival scheduled for Saturday by Aaron's Acres has been canceled due to the extreme heat, according to Gabriella Kime Toews, events and communications coordinator.

Dutch Wonderland

According to Dutch Wonderland's Facebook page, some park rides at attractions at the amusement park will be operating on a modified schedule until Monday.

Party on the Plaza

Mainspring of Ephrata has cancelled this weekend's Party on the Plaza. Next month's party will be held August 17.