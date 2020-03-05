Staff at the Lancaster County Prison has been working to ensure that proper procedures are in place to protect its staff and inmate in the event the new coronavirus, COVID-19, spreads to Lancaster County, Warden Cheryl Steberger said.

Prison administration had been meeting to ensure their response is appropriate, and will be meeting with the prison's medical provider next week to coordinate with it as well.

Steberger said they have added signs reminding people to wash their hands, and she plans to direct the cleaning crew to pay special attention to doorknobs and other items that are frequently touched.

"Unfortunately, there's been a backlog on the hand sanitizer," she said.

The county government is also currently working on its response and hopes to have more info next week, Commissioner Josh Parsons said Wednesday.