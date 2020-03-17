Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania are to close for an expected initial period of two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But what businesses are considered non-essential?

Here's a list that breaks down what the Wolf Administration considers to be essential and non-essential.

Essential businesses, services and sectors include:

- Food processing

- Agriculture

- Industrial manufacturing

- Feed mills

- Construction

- Trash collection

- Grocery and household goods (including convenience stores)

- Home repair/hardware

- Auto repair

- Pharmacy and other medical facilities

- Biomedical and healthcare

- Post offices and shipping outlets

- Insurance

- Banks

- Gas stations

- Laundromats

- Veterinary clinics and pet stores

- Warehousing

- Storage

- Distribution

- Public transportation

- Hotel and commercial lodging

While these businesses may remain open, they are encouraged to practice social distancing and encourage citizens to be thoughtful while visiting, Wolf said in a release.

Other businesses such as legal services, business and management consulting, professional services and insurance services are encouraged to have employees work remotely, Wolf said. If not possible, they are encouraged to practice social distancing and avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, per the Trump Administration's guidance.

Restaurants, while considered non-essential, can offer takeout, Wolf said.

Non-essential businesses include:

- Community and recreation parks

- Gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities

- Hair salons, nail salons and spas

- Casinos

- Concert venues

- Theaters

- Bars

- Sporting event venues and golf courses

- Retail facilities, including shopping malls

- Restaurants are urged to only offer carry-out and/or delivery orders

