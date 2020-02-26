The 31st annual Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day carnival and convoy will look a little different this year.

The convoy, which gives critically ill children rides in tractor-trailers, will begin and end at Manheim Auto Auction in Penn Township, where the carnival will be held.

The convoy will travel from the auction through Mount Joy Borough via Mount Joy Road, Route 283 West and Route 230.

Burle Business Park, the convoy’s and festival’s previous host, said it could no longer host the massive event.

Dennis Heron, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley chapter, said volunteers are working to anticipate and solve every possible hiccup, and while some are bound to arise, “what we’ll do next year is learn from it, smooth it out, and have a better event for it.”

Here are four key things about this year’s event:

Schedule of events

The live auction will start at 8 a.m., with other carnival activities beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Following a presentation at noon, the convoy will head out at 1:30 p.m.

Most of the activities will be inside the auction building.

Important convoy changes

Roads will not be closed during the convoy, but travelers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The route Here’s the route convoy drivers will take starting at 1:30 p.m. They will be limited to 35 miles per hour on the highway and 25 on other roads, and will stay in the right lane on the highway, organizers said. The roads will not be closed, but other drivers are encouraged to avoid the area during that time. Auction to Mount Joy Road/Route 772, by way of Kennedy Court [previously Power Road], Auction, Junction, Mill and South Colebrook roads

Route 283 west to Route 230/West Main Street in Mount Joy, by way of the Rheems exit and Cloverleaf Road

South Esbenshade Road to Strickler Road to Mount Joy Road

Most drivers should get directly Route 283 from there; those who need to go back to the auction to drop off Wish children will retrace the beginning of the route in reverse.

The trucks will be limited to 35 mph on Route 283, where they will travel in the right lane, and 25 mph on other roads.

Unlike past years, when most trucks made a round trip back to the starting site, this year organizers are asking that trucks not carrying children who need to be returned leave via Route 283 after traversing Mount Joy.

Where to watch the convoy

Organizers are asking spectators to avoid pulling to the side of the highway to watch the convoy.

“We’re fortunate that nobody was ever hurt,” Make-A-Wish regional events manager Cathy Haynes Schladitz said. Motorists stationed themselves along Route 222 in recent years.

Instead, there will be two main areas to watch: all along Main Street in Mount Joy, and at LCBC’s Manheim campus at 2392 Mount Joy Road that has extensive parking lots and a large grassy area.

Parking will be prohibited along Main Street in Mount Joy. Spectators should park on side streets.

LCBC will hold its 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. gatherings as usual the day of the convoy. Its parking lot will open to convoy spectators at 12:30 p.m., with volunteers directing parking.

Aiming smaller

Organizers are hoping for less than the 520 trucks that participated in last year’s convoy because that would make the transition to the new route easier.

“I’d be happy with 400,” said Haynes Schladitz, suggesting that a company with $1,000 to donate consider putting it all behind one truck this year instead of entering 10 at the minimum of $100 apiece.