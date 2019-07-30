Ready to fight: Biden leans into racial debate with Dems

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the National Urban League Conference, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Indianapolis.

 Darron Cummings

The Democratic presidential hopefuls will again be on the stage for a televised debate.

Some of the hot-ticket issues presented during the last debate include healthcare, issues of race and climate change.

Here's how you can watch the debates tonight and tomorrow night.

The debate will air on CNN, and will also be streamed at cnn.com, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The debate will also be streamed on the CNNgo TV app, as well as any live-streaming TV service.

CNN's Don Lemon, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be the moderators.

The contenders:

Tuesday, July 30:

Elizabeth Warren, senator of Massachusetts

Bernie Sanders, senator of Vermont

Beto O'Rourke, former representative of Texas

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, senator of Minnesota

John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado

John Delaney, former representative of Maryland

Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio

Marianne Williamson, author

Steve Bullock, governor of Montana

Wednesday, July 31

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Kamala Harris, senator of California

Andrew Yang, businessman

Michael Bennet, senator of Colorado

Kirsten Gillibrand, senator of New York

Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey

Tulsi Gabbard, representative of Hawaii

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City

Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development

 - Jay Inslee, governor of Washington