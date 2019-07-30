The Democratic presidential hopefuls will again be on the stage for a televised debate.

Some of the hot-ticket issues presented during the last debate include healthcare, issues of race and climate change.

Here's how you can watch the debates tonight and tomorrow night.

The debate will air on CNN, and will also be streamed at cnn.com, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The debate will also be streamed on the CNNgo TV app, as well as any live-streaming TV service.

CNN's Don Lemon, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will be the moderators.

The contenders:

Tuesday, July 30:

- Elizabeth Warren, senator of Massachusetts

- Bernie Sanders, senator of Vermont

- Beto O'Rourke, former representative of Texas

- Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

- Amy Klobuchar, senator of Minnesota

- John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado

- John Delaney, former representative of Maryland

- Tim Ryan, congressman from Ohio

- Marianne Williamson, author

- Steve Bullock, governor of Montana

Wednesday, July 31

- Joe Biden, former Vice President

- Kamala Harris, senator of California

- Andrew Yang, businessman

- Michael Bennet, senator of Colorado

- Kirsten Gillibrand, senator of New York

- Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey

- Tulsi Gabbard, representative of Hawaii

- Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City

- Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development

- Jay Inslee, governor of Washington