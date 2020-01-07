You'd think measuring snow depth would be as easy as sticking a ruler in the ground, but it's more complicated.

If you measure on snow that's fallen on grass, that can yield an artificially high reading because the grass will provide some additional lift.

Measuring on a driveway can result in a lower reading because driveways can retain solar heat.

And you shouldn't measure too close to your house or in areas where snow can drift or blow away. Nor should you measure new snow on top of existing snow.

Measurements in any of those ways could explain the disparity in snowfall reported by Lancastrians.

On LancasterOnline’s Facebook site in this post from 2014, people disputes other posters' claims.

“When people argue over snowfall amounts, sometimes what you’re seeing is one neighborhood did get more (than another) if you were in one of these heavy snowbands,” Eric Horst Millersville University's meteorologist, said in February 2014 interview.

Or it could be inaccurate measuring.

“Some differences are real and some are measuring error,” he said, noting that to some degree, measuring snow is subjective.

He's got some tips to get more accurate readings, based on National Weather Service protocol.

He suggests using a snowboard, but not the kind you strap to your feet.

This snowboard is a roughly 2-by-2-foot piece of plywood painted white. Ideally, you want to elevate it several feet off the ground so it's surrounded by cool air.

You can also measure snowfall on a picnic table in an open part of your yard, or on a section of deck, provided it's not too close to the house, Horst said. (Horst takes his measurements on his deck.)

It's also important to take a measurement when there's a changeover in precipitation, Horst said, then start over again with a clean snowboard when precipitation changes back to snow.

And if your friend in another part of the county followed the same protocol, they still could come up with a vastly different number.

That's just how snow can fall.

So that adage that an inch of liquid precipitation equals 10 inches of snow?

Not always true, Horst said.

Depending on the type of snow, one inch of precipitation can yield between seven and 20 inches of snow — even more if the snow forms in extremely cold arctic air, he said.

Editor's note: This story was originally published in February 2014.