A flash flood watch has been issued in Lancaster County in anticipation of heavy rain across much of central and southern Pennsylvania today through Thursday morning brought about by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Three to five inches of rain are forecast to fall across the region today and Thursday, NWS said. Some areas may receive as many as seven inches of rainfall.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Conestoga River in Lancaster city.

Here’s what NWS recommends doing before, during and after a flood.

Before a flood

- Gather essentials for family and pets, including an emergency kit with enough food, water and medicine to last at least three days.

- Other supplies including batteries, blankets, flashlights, a first aid kit, rubber boots and gloves and a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or other battery operated radio should also be available, and cellphones and portable radios should be charged.

- Homes should be protected from flood waters with sandbags or other materials.

- Professionals should install check-valves in plumbing to prevent flood waters from backing up into drains. Sump pumps should be in working order, and residents should consider having a backup.

- Electric circuit breakers or fuses should be clearly marked.

- Residents living in areas likely to flood should evacuate before being ordered to leave. Alternative plans should be made for places to stay. Pets should not be left behind.

- Homeowners should contact an insurance company or agent to purchase flood insurance. Many flood insurance policies take at least 30 days to go into effect.

- People with livestock should ensure any outbuildings, pastures or corrals are protected in the same way as your home, according to the American Red Cross. If installing or changing fence lines, consider placing them in such a way that your animals are able to move to higher ground in the event of flooding. Consider a precautionary evacuation of animals, especially any large or numerous animals. Waiting until the last minute could be fatal for them and dangerous for you.

During a flood

- People who live in flood-prone areas or are in low lying areas should move to higher ground immediately. Anyone told to evacuate should do so immediately, and lock their homes and disconnect utilities and appliances, if possible, when they leave.

- Basements or other rooms where water covers electrical outlets or if electrical cords are submerged should not be entered, according to the website. Stay out of water that may have electricity in it, especially if sparks can be seen or if buzzing, crackling, snapping or popping noises can be heard.

- Do not attempt to walk through flood waters. If trapped by moving water, move to the highest point possible and call 911.

- Stay informed by listening to the radio, including NOAA Weather Radio, or television. If possible, check the internet and social media for updates.

Behind the wheel

Motorists should not drive into flooded roadways or around barricades. Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards including sharp objects, collapsed road surfaces, electrical wires or chemicals.

As little as 12 inches of water can float a car or small SUV, according to NWS. Eighteen inches of water can carry away large vehicles. Most cars, including SUVs and trucks, can be carried away by just two feet of rushing water, and vehicles caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in seconds.

More than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water, according to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Motorists should heed road closure and other caution signs.

After a flood

- Wait for an all-clear from authorities before entering flood-damaged buildings.

- Make sure electrical systems have been turned off inside, and have a power company or qualified electrician fix wires.

- Contact an insurance agent to discuss any property damage.

- Bystanders should avoid visiting disaster areas, which can hamper rescue and other emergency operations.

- Do not use portable generators inside homes or garages. Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death after storms in areas dealing with power outages, NWS said. Utility companies often have apps to update residents on when their service will resume.

- Avoid standing flood waters, which can hide dangers including toxins, chemicals or sharp objects.

- Stay tuned to local news for updated information on road conditions and to make sure water is safe to consume. Authorities may ask residents to boil water before consumption after a flood.