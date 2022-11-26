Lancaster County hunters will venture into the woods this weekend as Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens, with the hope of filling their freezers with venison.

But for some, it’s a chance to give their harvest to those in need.

Hunters Sharing the Harvest is a statewide program that allows hunters to give their deer to butchers, who process the meat, donating to food banks. The food banks then distribute the meat to more than 5,000 pantries, missions, homeless shelters, Salvation Army facilities and churches statewide. Alongside the pantries, 100 butchers and 60 coordinators assist in the donation process.

Eight butchers in Lancaster County participate in the program, according to the HSH website. The Factory Ministries in Paradise Township is the pantry for Lancaster County that distributes the venison.

Since 1991, HSH has distributed almost 2 million pounds of meat, providing 10 million servings to those in need, according to its website. For the 2021-22 deer seasons, hunters statewide donated 4,691 deer – just over 187,000 pounds of meat and about one million servings of food – despite the statewide deer harvest decreasing by 13%. The organization's annual goal is 100,000 pounds of meat.

The 2022 Pennsylvania firearms deer season runs through Dec. 10. Hunters can shoot antlered and/or antlerless deer throughout the entire season if they have the appropriate licenses. There are no more separate buck and doe seasons.

Barry Buhay, 65, is a lifelong hunter and has been Lancaster County’s HSH coordinator since 2002.

“It helps solve two problems,” he said, referring to hunters who have too much meat and others in need of food. “Everybody wins.”

Even though HSH is a statewide program, Buhay said meat donated in Lancaster County will go to those who live in the county.

“If you’re in Lancaster, it’ll go to Lancaster,” he said. “Local involvement.”

HSH How to Donate by Travis Kellar on Scribd

How to donate

To donate your harvest, take your field-dressed and legally tagged deer to one of the eight participating butchers in Lancaster County. There's no fee to donate, but hunters are asked to sign a donor receipt from the butcher, so they can be reimbursed for processing the donated venison.

HSH also accepts monetary donations through its website which help cover the costs of butchers. For every 1 deer donated, 200 meals are provided, and for every $25 donated, 100 meals are served, according to the HSH website.

Here’s a list of Lancaster County butchers who participate in Hunters Sharing the Harvest. HSH recommends hunters call ahead before taking their deer in, as some processors have varying hours of operations or specific time windows for accepting deer.

Participating Lancaster County Butchers Here’s a list of Lancaster County butchers who participate in Hunters Sharing the Harvest. HSH recommends hunters call ahead before taking their deer in, as some processors have varying hours of operations or specific time windows for accepting deer. Bair’s Deer Processing Shop-276 Heisey Cory Road Elizabethtown, PA 17022 717-361-9381 Fisher’s Butcher Shop 48 Furnace Road Quarryville, PA 17566 717-786-7398 Hess Meats, Inc. 2635 Willow Street Pike Willow Street, PA 17584 717-464-3374 *Only accepts skinned and boned deer* Martin’s Custom Butchering 405 Reidenbach Road New Holland, PA 17557 717-355-9601 Noble Rd Butcher Shop 1553 Noble Road Kirkwood, PA 17536 717-529-9031 Rocky Ridge Meats 245 Hartman Bridge Road Ronks, PA 17572 717-687-6328 Smoker’s Butchering LLC 12 Old Leacock Road Ronks, PA 17572 717-768-4635 Stoltzfus Family Meats 198 South Groffdale Road Leola, PA 17540 717-598-3929