Alexis Schlott drove a 3-year-old spaniel from her home in Lancaster to New York City on Monday morning in time to compete in the 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Ori, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, didn’t place at the competition. But handler Schlott isn’t dwelling on the loss.

“It’s a tough show,” the 23-year-old said. “There are dogs from all over the world, all over the country.”

Showing dogs in competition for 12 years, Schlott said everyone loses sometimes, so you can’t let it get you down.

“As long as my dog was presented good, and I did my job to the T,” she said. “I enjoyed it so much, and it was really fun.”

Schlott drove to New York and back the same day, having to be in Lancaster to take care of her other dogs and get back to work at TopHats and Tails, a grooming and training practice she owns.

“I’m happy to go home and continue working for the next year,” she said. “It’s a new judge, new dogs, you never know.”

To continue onto the next round, Ori needed to win the top award for Cavalier King Charles spaniels.

That winner was Castle Peak Field of Dreams, and the dog will go to the next competition round for toy dogs, one of the event’s seven canine categories.

Other categories include hounds, terriers, herding, working, sporting and non-sporting. Each animal that wins advances to the final competition and has a chance to win Best in Show for all canines which is announced on Tuesday night.

This year, about 2,500 dogs and 210 breeds competed at Westminster, according to previous reporting.

Ori — or Grand Champion Bronze Bonitos Companeros Orinoco, as he’s professionally called — has been living and training in Lancaster for about a year with Schlott. Ahead of the show, the two spent a lot of time together with Schlott taking Ori hiking and to the beach to get him used to different terrains.

The dog’s owner, Chris Meager, lives in Hatfield.

Ori was born in Germany and came to the United States on the first plane allowed to land at JFK in July of 2020 after COVID-19 cases waned, according to Meager.

“You form a very close and unique bond with your dogs,” Meager said. “You have to work together.”

Meanwhile, another dog with central Pennsylvania ties continued to the next round of the competition.

The winner of the Pekingese category was 2-year-old male Pequest Rum Dum, or “Rummie,” lists acclaimed breeder David Fitzpatrick of East Berlin, Adams County.

Another Fitzpatrick Pekingese, Wasabi, won Best in Show at the 2021 Westminster dog show.

Wasabi is co-owned by Peggy Steinman, Lancaster County philanthropist and chairman emeritus of Steinman Communications’ board, according to previous reporting. Steinman Communications is the parent company of LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP | LancasterOnline.

Viewers could watch on Monday from 1 to 4 p.m. on Fox Sports 2. Coverage moved to Fox Sports 1 from 7 to 11 p.m. Real-time streaming is available at Westminsterkennelclub.org and on the Fox Sports app.

— Correspondent Gayle Johnson contributed to this report.