There are 76 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania reported as of Monday afternoon, though Lancaster County does not yet have any.

We asked readers to tell us if coronavirus was impacting their daily lives.

Here were their responses.

March 16:

- "My husband and I are over 65 so we are limiting our social interactions. Hardest part is limiting family interaction- children and grandchildren! Not going out to eat or movies." -Maryann Richmond

- "Besides added stress of the unknown, there hasn't been much impact on my daily life. We do make an effort to pick up a few things from the store every time we go out just to be on the safe side and have enough food for 2-3 weeks on hand." -Amanda Robinson

- "I’m out of work as of now for 2 weeks with no pay. I’m not sure how I’m going to get buy with paying for things if I don’t have money." -Marisa Whalen

- "It hasn't impacted my life as much as I thought it would. I did lose two concerts, a hockey game, a baseball game, six St Patrick's Day parades (Mom plays bagpipes in a pipe and drum band), and a Comic Con, but those aren't huge deals to me. I was able to find all my groceries, and my job is staying operational for the foreseeable future. I do not have children yet, though I imagine if I did, school closures would affect our family, though I would appreciate the opportunity to spend time with them and do schooling of my own in the absence of formal instruction." -Rebecca Millen

- "My husband is in a nursing home and I can't visit him. I was spending 6 hrs. a day with him every day." -Luella Uhlig

- "Loss of income, I'm a tour bus driver and we had many cancellations until the end of April and into May with DOD trips. The same shortages as everywhere. About to order meds before China cuts off supply." -Tim Barr

- "We’re retired, plenty of supplies but and healthy, worried about my 83 year old father who resides with us. Trying to keep him from leaving the house." -Kathleen Crawford

- "I am a 74-year old with heart disease and high blood pressure. I live at Willow Valley in independent living; my plan includes two meals a day in a community dining room, but I am minimizing eating there. All the volunteer activities I participate in are cancelled/closed." -Ross Fairweather

- "Yes, it is adversely effecting our lives. Financially because my fiance has gotten his hours cut at work and we are already living paycheck to paycheck. It is effecting our everyday living, by means of getting food. We have a 9 month old at home in which I have been having trouble finding what I need for him at the stores, diapers, wipes and most of all formula and water. I already receive WIC to help with formula but that won't help if they are out of stock in stores. I'm starting to really worry about where we will find groceries and if the stores do restock, if I will get to them before the shelves are cleared again due to our financial situation."

March 15:

- "2 grandchildren, one in Florida & other in NYC both in Colleges that are closed because of the virus and having to travel home. And the stupid long lines at the stores and the crazy people buying every package of toilet paper and bottled water as if the virus will make it impossible for the stores to replenish these items." -James

- "I carry Clorox wipes in my care other wipes and mask in on my person. I wash my hands more. Travel for me will be different . We wont be in crowds no public transportation. Social distancing we are practicing." -LeeAnn

March 14:

- "This virus had impacted our lives as well as the lives of many others! They shut down all the schools which is okay but now parents have to find sudden childcare so they can go to work. If they were going to close schools they should have closed everything else down also so parents can be home with their children. Not to mention our area in PA is completely out of toilet paper and other essentials due to everyone going crazy and stock piling! Now for those who did not stock pile cannot get what they need for their families.It's just a sad situation all together and the media has everyone acting like maniacs! Like people are legit fighting over the last pack of toilet paper on the shelf!" -Jaylah

- "Schools are closing my church closed and my anxiety is way higher it doesn't help I check my phone every five minutes for updates." -Latisha

- "Well, only problem so far was crazy-long line at Dollar store. I'm retired and spend most of my time at home anyway.As long as Turkey Hill and pizza delivery remain active, I'm golden!" -Paul

March 13:

- "I am in the most at risk category, 85 with several heath issues. I did more buying of supplies and medicine than normal. I also am cautious about preventative measures in the few times I venture out to the world." -Gerald

- "It has not had any impact on my day to day routines." -Ed

March 12:

- "This has affected my daily life by giving my family and I extreme anxiety. You turn and someone is talking or posting about it. Spreading more fear then there needs to be. People need to be cautious but not given so much fear that they aren’t thinking straight." - Ashlyn

- "Not at all. I’m a banker, banks are still open and customers are still coming in!" -Angela

- "No...not really, except for the stock market." -John

Editor's note: Some responders did not want to provide their last names.

