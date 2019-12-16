Since 2014, Lancaster County has spent nearly $1 million settling lawsuits.

For complaints ranging from wrongful termination to sexual harassment, inadequate medical care to deprivation of parental rights, the county has paid out $934,953, almost half of which was taxpayer money, LNP learned in response to a public records request.

The close to $1 million total isn't the entire cost, however. Lawyers' fees for the county are not included.

In a statement for this story, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners said that as a large organization with nearly 2,000 employees providing a wide array of services, lawsuits are an unfortunate regular occurrence.

“The County Solicitor and Board of Commissioners endeavor to protect the taxpayers in each case,” the statement said. “This sometimes means defending vigorously against claims. Sometimes, when advised by counsel or our insurance company that litigation costs will exceed the cost of the case, it means an unpleasant decision to settle a case in order to preserve taxpayer resources.”

Prison/prison medical provider

Department's total settlements: $358,689.38

Complaint/infraction: Cruel and unusual punishment (untreated medical condition), deliberate indifference related to medical situation, excessive strip searches, discrimination, excessive use of force, fall related to poor building maintenance, inadequate medical treatment.

Children & Youth Services

Department's total settlements: $195,000*

Complaint/infraction: Deprivation of parental rights, disability discrimination

Sheriff's Office

Department's total settlements: $175,000

Complaint/infraction: Workplace discrimination, sexual harassment

Planning Department

Department's total settlements: $81,000

Complaint/infraction: Discrimination

County Board of Elections

Department's total settlements: $76,250

Complaint/infraction: Racial discrimination

Adult Probation and Parole/Court Administration

Department's total settlements: $22,514

Complaint/infraction: Discrimination based on sex/disability

Public Defenders

Department's total settlements: $17,500

Complaint/infraction: Wrongful termination

Office of Aging

Department's total settlements: $3,500

Complaint/infraction: Discrimination

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

District Attorney's Office

Department's total settlements: $3,000**

Complaint/infraction: Wrongful prosecution

Unlisted

Department's total settlements: $2,000

Complaint/infraction: Wrongful termination

Behavioral Health & Developmental Services

Department's total settlements: $500

Complaint/infraction: Discrimination

Total paid: $934,953.38

*County paid $81,664.85. County's insurance paid balance.

**County paid $1,500. County's insurance paid balance.

Note: Taxpayer money used unless noted.

Source: Lancaster County