Since 2014, Lancaster County has spent nearly $1 million settling lawsuits.
For complaints ranging from wrongful termination to sexual harassment, inadequate medical care to deprivation of parental rights, the county has paid out $934,953, almost half of which was taxpayer money, LNP learned in response to a public records request.
The close to $1 million total isn't the entire cost, however. Lawyers' fees for the county are not included.
In a statement for this story, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners said that as a large organization with nearly 2,000 employees providing a wide array of services, lawsuits are an unfortunate regular occurrence.
“The County Solicitor and Board of Commissioners endeavor to protect the taxpayers in each case,” the statement said. “This sometimes means defending vigorously against claims. Sometimes, when advised by counsel or our insurance company that litigation costs will exceed the cost of the case, it means an unpleasant decision to settle a case in order to preserve taxpayer resources.”
Prison/prison medical provider
Department's total settlements: $358,689.38
Complaint/infraction: Cruel and unusual punishment (untreated medical condition), deliberate indifference related to medical situation, excessive strip searches, discrimination, excessive use of force, fall related to poor building maintenance, inadequate medical treatment.
Children & Youth Services
Department's total settlements: $195,000*
Complaint/infraction: Deprivation of parental rights, disability discrimination
Sheriff's Office
Department's total settlements: $175,000
Complaint/infraction: Workplace discrimination, sexual harassment
Planning Department
Department's total settlements: $81,000
Complaint/infraction: Discrimination
County Board of Elections
Department's total settlements: $76,250
Complaint/infraction: Racial discrimination
Adult Probation and Parole/Court Administration
Department's total settlements: $22,514
Complaint/infraction: Discrimination based on sex/disability
Public Defenders
Department's total settlements: $17,500
Complaint/infraction: Wrongful termination
Office of Aging
Department's total settlements: $3,500
Complaint/infraction: Discrimination
District Attorney's Office
Department's total settlements: $3,000**
Complaint/infraction: Wrongful prosecution
Unlisted
Department's total settlements: $2,000
Complaint/infraction: Wrongful termination
Behavioral Health & Developmental Services
Department's total settlements: $500
Complaint/infraction: Discrimination
Total paid: $934,953.38
*County paid $81,664.85. County's insurance paid balance.
**County paid $1,500. County's insurance paid balance.
Note: Taxpayer money used unless noted.
Source: Lancaster County