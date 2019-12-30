Long Crest, a $19 million apartment complex for low- to moderate-income seniors, is taking shape on the Long Home property in northwest Lancaster city.

Construction is on track for the project’s planned opening in summer 2020, said Jessica Fast of Abel Communications, speaking on behalf of Long Crest’s developer, the Dillsburg-based nonprofit Presbyterian Senior Living.

Long Crest features 52 apartments. Unsubsidized, they will be available to renters age 62 and up with incomes of less than 60% of the Lancaster County median.

According to a Long Crest flyer distributed this month, rents for one-bedroom units will be $286 to $858, depending on renter income. Rents for two-bedroom units will be $857 to $1,029, again based on income, it says.

One handicapped-accessible two bedroom unit will be available for $343, the flyer says.

Vouchers from the federal Housing Choice and Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing programs will be accepted.

Presbyterian plans to accept rental applications starting early in 2020. To be notified when Long Crest opens and to receive other updates, potential tenants can call 717-358-9600 to be put on an “interest list.”

The existing Long Home is being remodeled to house various shared and community spaces. The carriage house on the property was moved this summer; it will house a community room.

The property occupies most of the block bounded by West Walnut Street and Marietta, Race and North West End avenues.