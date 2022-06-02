Lancaster County received about $106 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021 to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal guidelines say state and local governments can use the funds to replace lost public sector revenue, boost pay for essential workers, invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, or otherwise broadly respond to the public health and economic effects of the pandemic.

Lancaster county commissioners have already allocated nearly $17 million of the funds, with the vast majority spent on replacing about $14.2 million in lost revenue. The next largest categories of spending included investments in the county sheriff’s office, prison, and environmental preservation efforts.

In addition to spending on its own operations, Lancaster County can choose to fund other organizations seeking to conduct projects that would benefit the county as a whole. The county commissioners approved guidelines for proposals in April, and the first round of applications will be accepted through the end of August.

The county must determine how it will spend its money by the end of 2024 and spend it by 2026.

The graphic above illustrates how much ARPA money the county has allocated by category. The project descriptions are drawn from information in the county commissioners' meeting agendas, and the costs are summarized in this section of the county’s website.