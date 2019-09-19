The International Space Station will be visible for those who live in Lancaster County tonight and tomorrow night.

But only for a little bit.

Thursday night, the International Space Station will be almost directly above our area as it flies from Louisiana to Maine. It will only be visible from our area from about 8:50 to 8:51 p.m. tonight, according to Accuweather.

In the sky, the space station will be bright, even in well-lit areas.

"It's as bright as Venus [the third brightest natural object in the sky]," wrote Accuweather Astronomy Blogged Dave Samuhel. “It will appear like a plane at first, but you will notice the steady movement without flashing lights as it grows brighter."

Friday night, the International Space Station will be visible from 8 to 8:05 p.m., with the best visibility for Lancaster County being between 8:02 and 8:03 p.m.

The conditions for tonight and tomorrow night will be clear for Lancaster County, according to Accuweather.

Be sure to give yourself a few moments outside to give your eyes a chance to adjust.