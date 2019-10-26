Isaac’s is selling its R (restaurant) and getting a G (brewery) license.
A restaurant license is the most common type of liquor license for a restaurant or bar, allowing it to sell any beer, wine or liquor.
The number of restaurant liquor licenses is subject to a county-specific quota. Like most counties, Lancaster County is over the quota, which means anyone who wants a restaurant license has to buy it privately from someone else who has one.
Because of the limited supply, a shift in demand can dramatically impact prices, which is what has been happening since 2016. That’s when changes to the state liquor laws made it easier and more profitable for convenience and grocery stores to use the licenses to sell beer and wine.
In Lancaster County, R licenses now cost around $350,000, up from around $225,000 when grocery and convenience store operators began buying up licenses.
For a G (brewery) license, there’s a one-time $700 application and then a $1,425 annual renewal fee. A brewery license holder can also open up two satellite locations where its beer can be sold. The liquor law update in 2016 now allows holders of G licenses to sell any other Pennsylvania-produced beer, wine or liquor.
The high cost of R licenses, coupled with the expanded options provided by brewery and distillery licenses, has prompted some Lancaster County restaurant owners to bypass expensive R licenses and operate restaurants with brewery or distillery licenses.
Isaac’s restaurant license for its downtown eatery is being sold to Turkey Hill, which plans to use it at the former Martin’s Trailside Express in East Earl, which Turkey Hill bought in April.
Isaac’s did not disclose the price it got for its R license but says it was more than enough to fund the $250,000 brewery project.