The House voted Tuesday night to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges: 230-197 for abuse of power and 229-198 for obstruction of Congress.

Here's how each of Pennsylvania's congressional delegation voted on the articles of impeachment.

- 1st district: Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Bucks) No

- 2nd district: Brendan Boyle (D-Philadelphia) Yes

- 3rd district: Dwight Evans (D-Philadelphia) Yes

- 4th district: Madeleine Dean (D-Montgomery) Yes

- 5th district: Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Delaware) Yes

- 6th district: Chrissy Houlahan (D-Chester) Yes

- 7th district: Susan Wild (D-Lehigh) Yes

- 8th district: Matt Cartwright (D-Lackawanna) Yes

- 9th district: Dan Meuser (R-Lebanon) No

- 10th district: Scott Perry (R-Dauphin) No

- 11th district: Lloyd Smucker (R-Lancaster) No

- 12th district: Fred Keller (R-Lycoming) No

- 13th district: John Joyce (R-Bedford) No

- 14th district: Guy Reschenthaler (R-Fayette) No

- 15th district: Glenn Thompson (R-Jefferson) No

- 16th district: Mike Kelly (R-Butler) No

- 17th district: Conor Lamb (D-Allegheny) No

- 18th district: Michael Doyle (D-Allegheny) Yes

