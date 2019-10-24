Spotted lanternflies, the invasive, crop-destroying insect, are officially in their adult, egg-laying stage, which will last until around December.

After December, the adults will largely die off, and the eggs will continue to develop new lanternflies that will debut around June next year.

Here's what you need to know about lanternfly eggs.

1. Lanternfly eggs are small.

Each egg is only about an inch long, though that can vary, according to Emelie Swackhamer, Horticulture Extension educator at the Penn State Extension.

Sometimes spotted lanternflies will lay their eggs individually, and other times they can lay them in masses, which end up coalescing, said Swackhamer said in a phone call with LNP | LancasterOnline.

2. Lanternfly eggs can stick on practically any solid surface.

This includes trees, fence posts, lumber, kids playsets, lawn furniture upholstery and rusty metal. "The eggs have an adhesive surface," Swackhamer said. This allows them to stick in many different locations.

3. Eggs are coated in a protective secretion from the female egg-layer's body.

Spotted lanternflies typically lay 35 to 50 eggs at a time per egg mass, though, those numbers sometimes can vary, Swackhamer said.

The egg-layer can produce a secretion that when dried down looks like mud. It can protect the eggs during the harsh winter seasons, Swackhamer said, as well as predators and parasites.

4. Spotted lanternfly eggs can sometimes be mistaken for other insect eggs and plants. Here's what to look out for:

- Gypsy moths lay eggs that look somewhat similar, Swackhamer said. The difference is that the moth eggs are covered in brown hairs, so they look fuzzy. Because the gypsy moth is also an invasive species to Pennsylvania, the egg masses should be destroyed in the same manner as lanternfly eggs (more on that below).

- Mud wasps lay eggs in sheds, open pavilions and under roofs, said Swackhamer. But the egg cases are much bigger for wasps than lanternflies, being up to a pencil-eraser sized. Wasp eggs are much thicker and have big chambers. Swackhamer advises to leave them be.

- Lichens are often confused for spotted lanternfly eggs. Lichens are mossy-looking simple organisms that can grow on trees. There are several different varieties and sizes. Swackhamer advises to leave lichens alone.

For those who are unsure of whether something is a lanternfly egg mass, Swackhamer suggests emailing a photo of the thing in question to the county's agriculture extension. More information for Lancaster's ag extension can be found here.

There is also a spotted lanternfly hotline: 1-888-4BAD-FLY (1-888-422-3359). Don't call 911.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Destroying egg masses

If you find a spotted lanternfly egg mass, here's what to do:

Penn State extension educator Timothy Elkner told LNP | LancasterOnline in a previous interview that the best way of ridding a surface of the egg masses is to scrape off the eggs into a container of alcohol or hand sanitizer.

Then, double-bag the dead eggs and throw them away.

Previous spotted lanternfly coverage