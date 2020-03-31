Pennsylvania schools got some much-needed guidance from state lawmakers last week.

Both the state House and Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed emergency school code legislation in the face of a growing coronavirus pandemic that caused Gov. Tom Wolf to close schools indefinitely. Wolf signed Senate Bill 751 into law on Friday.

From the 180-day school year requirement to teacher pay, the bill, originally crafted by state Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Landisville, to fix the state’s teacher evaluation system, covers plenty of ground.

Here’s (almost) everything it includes.

School closures. Under the new law, Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera is allowed to order the closure of all schools until the coronavirus threat is over.

The 180-day requirement. It makes official the Wolf administration’s decision to waive the 180-day instruction requirement for public schools during the 2019-20 school year. This also applies to homeschool programs and private schools that were halted or closed because of the coronavirus.

Flexible instructional days. Rivera is now allowed to increase the number of allowable flexible instructional days, meant for snow days and other emergency closures, and waive the timeline to apply for them.

Employee compensation. School employees who started no later than March 13 will continue to be paid as if the pandemic never arrived – no more and no less. Retirement benefits won’t be affected either.

Online learning. Schools are expected to make a good faith effort to develop an equitable remote learning plan for all students and must submit that plan to the state Department of Education and post it on their website.

Charter school payments. School district payments to charter schools, intermediate units and more will not be affected by school closures.

Transportation contracts. Schools may renegotiate contracts with school bus transportation companies to ensure contracted personnel and fixed costs are maintained.

Standardized tests. The legislation also authorizes Rivera to request a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education to cancel assessments for the 2019-20 school year. The state has already announced the cancellation of PSSA testing, Keystone exams and the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment.

Student teaching. It enables Rivera to waive the 12-week student teacher preparation program requirement.

And, yes, teacher evaluations. Evaluations beginning in the 2021-22 school year will be based on the following: 70% direct classroom observation and 30% student achievement – a change from 50-50. Achievement data will also factor in student poverty.