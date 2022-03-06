New housing in Lancaster city can’t come fast enough.

A nationwide stall in new housing construction came at a bad time for the city, where soaring rents and unmet demand at both ends of the income spectrum were a problem before the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.

After a difficult year for the building industry, which saw seesawing prices for materials and trouble finding available workers for projects, LNP | LancasterOnline checked in on the major residential projects planned for the city in the coming years. The following is an update on those projects and where they are in the development pipeline at the start of 2022.

The former Rebman’s site

Almost a year removed from a zoning approval, the developer group for the former Rebman’s building at 800 S. Queen St., Lancaster-based JPF Venture Group, presented a land development plan to the Lancaster city Planning Commission in January.

The group is led by Jeremy Feakins, a local entrepreneur. JPF Venture Group has billed the project as Lancaster’s first workforce housing development in more than 50 years.

A few specifics of the project have changed slightly since last year. The number of one- and two-bedroom units proposed is now 69, down from 72. The project also calls for ground-level space meant for a grocery store. The plan also includes a rooftop garden on the five-floor building, according to the city’s chief planner, Douglas Smith.

In December, JPF Venture, under the name OZ Fund Inc., won a $1 million state grant to build affordable homes for working families in Lancaster. The developer had originally applied for $5 million.

The project is using the federal Opportunity Zone program –— an economic development initiative funded through tax breaks on income generated by capital gains. Instead of getting taxed on profits made by selling assets like real estate or stocks, wealthy individuals or investors can opt to receive a break by parking those profits in a fund for at least 10 years.

Feakins said Opportunity Zones are not widely known, but JPF Venture has been able to attract investors in the region who care about creating affordable housing.

“That’s probably a more overriding factor for investors rather than what the government’s giving back in terms of tax breaks,” Feakins said.

Former West King Street LNP Media Group headquarters

Pittsburgh-based Zamagias Properties is redeveloping the former LNP headquarters and neighboring building at 4-18 W. King St., “as we speak,” according to Dave Martens, president at Zamagias.

The upper floors of the property will make up about 45 market-rate units, Martens said. The mix will include studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms. The plans also include moving nonprofit HDC MidAtlantic’s fifth-floor offices down to the second floor to make room for the apartments, Martens said.

The construction cost for the redevelopment project is about $10 million, Martens said.

The coronavirus pandemic caused some delays for the project, Martens said, but he said Zamagias expects the redevelopment to finish in early 2023.

LNP Media Group and its parent company, Steinman Communications, left its former home in 2020 and moved into another Zamagias property, the former Bulova building, now 101NQ. Steinman Real Estate and Steinman Foundation employees also moved to the new office.

Mosaic

The downtown high-rise from Willow Street-based Willow Valley Communities geared toward older adults won approval for its preliminary development plan in November.

That means Willow Valley can move on to the last step with city planners — a final land development plan for the 20-story building.

The proposed 147-unit building is for people 55 and older on a site previously owned by LNP Media Group. The project would raze LNP’s former production building and save the historic Jasper Yeates home that is also on the site.

Willow Valley CEO John Swanson told LNP | LancasterOnline in January he expects the company will submit a final plan in the next couple of months and will look to sell a large share of units before beginning construction.

But if that goes according to plan, Willow Valley could start building by the end of the year, Swanson said.

The Hager building parking lot project

The Planning Commission reviewed an early plan of the Hager building parking lot redevelopment project in December, and the reviews were favorable. The project, with a price tag likely north of $35 million, got high marks for pursuing affordable housing options, Smith said.

The project would include between 120 and 130 apartments built on the parking lot of the Hager building.

The structure would be brand new but preserve the façade of the building at 43 W. King St. The developer, Doug Shand, said last year 10% of the units would be set aside as affordable housing.

In January, the developer group presented its plan to the city’s Historical Commission. It includes demolishing several of the block’s buildings: 43 W. King St., except for the façade, 47.5 W. King St. and 49 W. King St.

Queen and Chestnut streets high-rise

After the city’s Historical Commission unanimously approved a third version from Berger Rental Communities’ of its 202 N. Queen high-rise, the developer has since tweaked the plan again.

The 202 N. Queen plan now calls for a 12-story building with 142 luxury apartments and various amenities, said Berger’s director of marketing, Brian Miller. The $35 million building will also have a 2,800-square-foot retail space at the corner of North Queen and Chestnut streets, Miller said.

That’s more units than presented to the Historical Commission in August, when Berger Rental proposed a 12-story building with 126 units. An original proposal called for 16 stories, but the developer scaled down the proposal following the rising costs to build during the pandemic.

Berger hopes to begin construction in the fall and open by spring 2024.

215 N. Queen and 221-227 N. Prince St.

Developer Eberly Myers received an extension from the Planning Commission in February for its 221–227 N. Prince St. project, since more than a year had elapsed since the developer won plan approval with some conditions attached. The developer now has until the end of May to submit plans that meet those conditions.

Due east, Eberly Myers’ other development site at 215 N. Queen St. got final city approval with conditions attached. The site has an active building permit, according to Smith.

St. Joseph Hospital site

The joint market-rate/affordable housing redevelopment of the former St. Joseph Hospital continues to march forward. The 213 College Ave. proposal from Lancaster-based HDC MidAtlantic went before the Planning Commission on Feb. 2, but the commission tabled a vote to approve an early version of the plan for a Feb. 22 meeting.

That plan consists of 48 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom units. In addition to a $2.25 million grant from the Steinman Foundation and United Disabilities Services Foundation, HDC’s plan also secured $850,000 in federal grant money from Lancaster city.

Last year, the project also won $1.25 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits from state officials.

In July, Baltimore-based Washington Place Equities presented an early plan to the Planning Commission for the market-rate side of the larger St. Joseph Hospital redevelopment at 210 College Ave.

The newer plan lowered the number of townhouses in the development from 73 to 52 and eliminated an office space component. Washington Place Equities also presented a plan for 150 market-rate rental units.

“Further submissions will likely not occur until property closing occurs,” Smith said.

Former El Capitan site

The developer of the former El Capitan Coffee site at 301–304 E. Liberty St. won a rezoning application last year that changed the property from commercial to mixed-use zoning.

The city is expecting a 60-unit project there from Larry DeMarco, but he has not submitted any development plans to the city as of early this year.

“Nothing’s happening today or tomorrow or next week or probably next year. A process like this takes years,” DeMarco told LNP | LancasterOnline in July.

Stockyard Inn

After winning a needed zoning change in November, developer Ben Lesher said his team is now working on their submission to the Historical Commission for the $48 million project.

Nothing in the plan has changed since their zoning application was approved in November, Lesher said.

The plan calls for 216 units and 12,000 square feet of commercial space.

The former Stockyard Inn restaurant building would remain but be moved from the center of the site to a corner of the development, according to Lesher’s plans. It would be used as a clubhouse for the development’s tenants.

The approved zoning changes include variances to build two 65-foot-tall apartment buildings, 5 feet above what’s allowed in the zoning district.

Landis Place

Construction of the Landis Place site at 239 W. King St. began last year, and crews have already installed walls from the foundation on the site.

Demolition of the existing structures that were previously home to Rendezvous Steak Shop and House of Tacos began in June. The $28 million project from Landis Quality Living consists of a seven-story building with 79 units for people 55 and older.

Construction is scheduled to finish in the fall. In November, Landis Quality Living opened the units to reservations.

Of those, 30 will be one-bedroom apartments, and 49 will have two bedrooms.

Eight to 10 units will have income-restrictions, so lower-income residents can also live in the building.

The developer, part of Landis Communities, unveiled the plan in 2020. The costs of the project grew from $22 million originally thanks to the economic effects of the pandemic on the building industry.

A $1.5 million loan from the High Foundation, a $752,000 federal housing grant and $550,000 from a fundraising effort called City Vision Campaign will offset the lower rents for the income-restricted units.