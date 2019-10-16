Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed down North Lime Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets in Lancaster city to fill in a recently discovered void under an old railroad bridge.
Workers originally thought the void was a sinkhole, but found it to be a railroad bridge that had been long since paved over.
Construction workers are filling in the void by adding in a pourable flowing concrete through holes cut in the roadway. Here's a look.
Workers were pouring flowable concrete into holes cut in the roadway in the 200 block of North Lime Street to fill a void under the roadway from an old railroad bridge Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. The wet concrete slurry will be poured into each of the holes that have been cut in the roadway. North Lime Street is scheduled to reopen to traffic Monday, Oct. 21.
