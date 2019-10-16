North Lime roadwork
Workers were pouring flowable concrete into holes cut in the roadway in the 200 block of North Lime Street to fill a void under the roadway from an old railroad bridge Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed down North Lime Street between Chestnut and Walnut streets in Lancaster city to fill in a recently discovered void under an old railroad bridge.

Workers originally thought the void was a sinkhole, but found it to be a railroad bridge that had been long since paved over.

Construction workers are filling in the void by adding in a pourable flowing concrete through holes cut in the roadway. Here's a look.

Lime Street roadwork [photos]

1 of 7

Construction is projected to be completed by next Monday.

