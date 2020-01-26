Three partner organizations offering mental health services to Amish and Plain Mennonite clients share similar organizational structures.

Cumberland County-based Whispering Hope and Ephrata-based Kurtz Homestead and Conestoga Retreat have a collective advisory board comprising a dozen men. A combined statement of purpose says the organizations are intended to be places for “conservative Christian individuals to receive counseling in a Christian setting.”

Each facility has a separate board of directors as well as staff members, ranging from “house parents” and “shop foreman” to “big sisters” and “mentors.” No staff member is described as a therapist or doctor, according to a September 2019 newsletter published by the trio of organizations.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters in December met with three counselors and an administrator at Whispering Hope and separately met with an administrator at Kurtz Homestead.

Patients at Whispering Hope live together in the main house, but couples reside in separate cottages, the counselors said. In December, nine residents lived in the house and one couple lived in the cottages, they said.

Because the main residence is not wheelchair-accessible, David Stoltzfus Smucker, who on Friday was sentenced in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, was living in a cottage with couples from his church who were taking turns monitoring him day and night, according to staff.

The Whispering Hope visitor guidelines state residents are not permitted to have private conversations. All visiting occurs in common spaces, residents are not permitted to leave the property without permission or supervision of a staff member and residents are not permitted to hold, carry or play with children, according to the guidelines.

“This is for the children’s own protection,” the guidelines say.

An administrator confirmed there were residents at the facility who cannot have any contact with minors.

When asked by LNP | LancasterOnline why the guidelines prohibit holding children if a sign on the property bars visitors under 18 years old, the staffers acknowledged the guidelines were not always strictly followed for minors on campus.

However, starting about two years ago, they said they began enforcing compliance.

“We’re not here to protect perpetrators or anyone who has done anything to his children or family,” said Christian Lapp, a Whispering Hope administrator. “We’re mandated reporters here.”

When a patient is referred to their facility, the potential client is sent an application. After that, there is an interview, Lapp said. If anything needs to be reported to the authorities, they recommend the person’s home community report it before the individual arrives, he said.

In December, the facility had a four-month waitlist, they said.

“Most of these people would be out in society — they’re here because their family or church believes they need the help,” Wilmer Martin, a Whispering Hope counselor said.

Staff writer Alex Geli contributed to this report.