If you’ve traveled East King Street lately and felt like the ride was bumpier than normal, you’re not alone.

Multiple readers have reached out to the Watchdog about the poor conditions on Route 462 as it feeds into Lancaster city, concerned about the patch work done after recent construction. One reader said he often sees people swerving into the opposite lane to avoid driving over holes.‘

“The ruts, holes and lumps are a true test to one’s suspension,” reader Amador Cruz said. “There is no reason for the incredibly horrible work done on a road that is so heavily traveled.”

The conditions have lasted for months as a result of gas main replacements by UGI Utilities, which, according to spokesman Joe Swope, wrapped up in late September. Commuters have been driving on the base of the road, which has been leveled and prepped for paving, Swope said.

UGI plans to revisit East King Street in the spring to finish restoration. Paving jobs typically have to be put on hold for the winter season because the weather is too cold to lay asphalt.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Thompson said the state, which owns and maintains East King Street, is aware of the road's poor condition. PennDOT plans to push UGI to repair the road, Thompson said, but does not intend to work on the road itself.

It’s not unusual for roadwork to take several months or years to complete, Thompson said. An exact timeline depends on a project’s scope, he said, and all road projects require a planning period to secure funding. Major work on a bridge, for instance, can last years, while simple paving projects may need just one.

PennDOT bases its work schedule on priority, Thompson said, so some projects could be pushed back if there’s a greater need elsewhere.

“We’re constantly evaluating our roads and considering the funding we think we’ll have and how that money will be best spent,” Thompson said.

City paving delays

Paving on other city streets has been delayed several times. Construction on West Lemon Street in particular has raised questions from readers about the city’s progress.

City resident David Nice lives a few blocks away from Lemon Street, and he’s seen the roads blocked off and ripped up since the summer, when work began. He wonders when things will get back to normal.

“I love my neighborhood, and living in the city, but the streets drive me crazy,” Nice said.

Stephen Campbell, the city’s public works director, acknowledged the frustrations many residents have had with paving delays. Weather, utility schedules and material access have caused project setbacks, Campbell said, and pushed paving further into 2023.

Lemon Street was originally set to be completed this fall but is now slated for summer 2023, as all paving work in the city has ended for the year. Campbell said inclement weather could further delay paving.

Lancaster has set out to repave many of its streets, a project that was originally delayed by the pandemic before being rebooted this year. The city advised utility companies to complete any necessary work before the paving begins — that includes gas main replacements and waterline work, both of which were scheduled for Lemon Street.

Swope said UGI wrapped up its work on Lemon Street in late September and road restoration is slated to be completed before the end of the year.

Here is a list of the remaining city streets slated for paving and their expected completion dates:

Cemetery Avenue/Abraham Polite Sr. Avenue: Early spring 2023

Landis Drive: Early spring 2023

North Jefferson Street: Spring 2023

North Franklin Street: Spring 2023

East Frederick Street: Spring 2023

North Marshall Street: Spring 2023

Reynolds Avenue: Spring 2023

Hamilton Street: Spring 2023

Zook Avenue: Spring 2023

3rd Street: Spring 2023

4th Street: Spring 2023

Ruby Street: Spring 2023

Alley 12 Southeast: Late spring 2023

South Marshall Street: Summer 2023

Burrowes Avenue: Summer 2023

Lemon Street: Summer 2023

Buchanan Avenue: Summer 2023

North and South Lime Street: Summer 2023

Race Avenue: Late summer 2023

Alley 109 Northwest: Fall 2023

Alley 111 Northwest: Fall 2023

Notice problems?

