If you’ve traveled East King Street lately and felt like the ride was bumpier than normal, you’re not alone.
Multiple readers have reached out to the Watchdog about the poor conditions on Route 462 as it feeds into Lancaster city, concerned about the patch work done after recent construction. One reader said he often sees people swerving into the opposite lane to avoid driving over holes.‘
“The ruts, holes and lumps are a true test to one’s suspension,” reader Amador Cruz said. “There is no reason for the incredibly horrible work done on a road that is so heavily traveled.”
The conditions have lasted for months as a result of gas main replacements by UGI Utilities, which, according to spokesman Joe Swope, wrapped up in late September. Commuters have been driving on the base of the road, which has been leveled and prepped for paving, Swope said.
UGI plans to revisit East King Street in the spring to finish restoration. Paving jobs typically have to be put on hold for the winter season because the weather is too cold to lay asphalt.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Thompson said the state, which owns and maintains East King Street, is aware of the road's poor condition. PennDOT plans to push UGI to repair the road, Thompson said, but does not intend to work on the road itself.
It’s not unusual for roadwork to take several months or years to complete, Thompson said. An exact timeline depends on a project’s scope, he said, and all road projects require a planning period to secure funding. Major work on a bridge, for instance, can last years, while simple paving projects may need just one.
PennDOT bases its work schedule on priority, Thompson said, so some projects could be pushed back if there’s a greater need elsewhere.
“We’re constantly evaluating our roads and considering the funding we think we’ll have and how that money will be best spent,” Thompson said.
Rich Warner, who manages Gish’s Furniture and Amish Heirlooms on Lincoln Highway East, is re…
City paving delays
Paving on other city streets has been delayed several times. Construction on West Lemon Street in particular has raised questions from readers about the city’s progress.
City resident David Nice lives a few blocks away from Lemon Street, and he’s seen the roads blocked off and ripped up since the summer, when work began. He wonders when things will get back to normal.
“I love my neighborhood, and living in the city, but the streets drive me crazy,” Nice said.
Stephen Campbell, the city’s public works director, acknowledged the frustrations many residents have had with paving delays. Weather, utility schedules and material access have caused project setbacks, Campbell said, and pushed paving further into 2023.
Lemon Street was originally set to be completed this fall but is now slated for summer 2023, as all paving work in the city has ended for the year. Campbell said inclement weather could further delay paving.
Lancaster has set out to repave many of its streets, a project that was originally delayed by the pandemic before being rebooted this year. The city advised utility companies to complete any necessary work before the paving begins — that includes gas main replacements and waterline work, both of which were scheduled for Lemon Street.
Swope said UGI wrapped up its work on Lemon Street in late September and road restoration is slated to be completed before the end of the year.
Here is a list of the remaining city streets slated for paving and their expected completion dates:
- Cemetery Avenue/Abraham Polite Sr. Avenue: Early spring 2023
- Landis Drive: Early spring 2023
- North Jefferson Street: Spring 2023
- North Franklin Street: Spring 2023
- East Frederick Street: Spring 2023
- North Marshall Street: Spring 2023
- Reynolds Avenue: Spring 2023
- Hamilton Street: Spring 2023
- Zook Avenue: Spring 2023
- 3rd Street: Spring 2023
- 4th Street: Spring 2023
- Ruby Street: Spring 2023
- Alley 12 Southeast: Late spring 2023
- South Marshall Street: Summer 2023
- Burrowes Avenue: Summer 2023
- Lemon Street: Summer 2023
- Buchanan Avenue: Summer 2023
- North and South Lime Street: Summer 2023
- Race Avenue: Late summer 2023
- Alley 109 Northwest: Fall 2023
- Alley 111 Northwest: Fall 2023
Notice problems?
Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.
Lancaster Watchdog: Reader questions answered [full coverage]
There’s probably something in your community that’s been on your mind but you just can’t find the answers — maybe it’s potholes in the roads or damaged traffic signs. That’s what the Lancaster Watchdog is here for.
We're expanding Watchdog in an effort to serve readers by answering their questions – and advocating for them if needed – about problems with government services. Jade Campos, who joined the newsroom in June, will answer reader messages online throughout the week.
Have you noticed any problems in your community? Contact the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.
Here is a look back at the most recent Lancaster Watchdog stories:
There’s a stretch of road in Manheim Township that one reader sees as a “dangerous issue”: where Oregon Road and the west fork of Bushong Road…
Manheim Township Commissioner Donna DiMeo likes to say visitors need a trail of breadcrumbs to find their way through the township’s 31-year-o…
The Bridgeport-area intersection due east of Lancaster city just across the Conestoga River has long been a headache for motorists.
Paradise Township officials and residents are still struggling to reconcile the proud tradition of hyperlocal fire service with the challenge …
The Manheim Township municipal authority doesn’t want to pay back $4.4 million it owes homeowners and developers after years of overcharging f…
West Earl Township residents should go to their local post office to apply for a free post office box if they do not get home mail delivery, t…
Lancaster County's state park, libraries receive voter registration forms ahead of Monday deadline [Lancaster Watchdog]
Southern Lancaster County residents now have greater access to voter registration forms after materials were delivered Friday to Susquehannock…
State provides little guidance to mandated voter registration centers in Lancaster County [Lancaster Watchdog]
On Sept. 7, two months ahead of the general election, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order intended to boost the state’s voter rolls.
Lititz resident James Morgan has spent months monitoring two snapped telephone poles on Farmersville Road in West Earl Township.
The plan gets conditional green light from Lancaster city planning commission.
West Hempfield residents left 'in the dark' after township fails to respond to zoning challenge [Lancaster Watchdog]
Pat Landis isn’t giving up without a fight.
City resident Patti Grabowski tries to avoid Lemon Street when she can, because it’s like “driving on a washboard” thanks to UGI Utilities’ co…
Reader Douglas Zecher considers a pair of buildings at the intersection of Manheim Pike and Plaza Boulevard to be a “true eyesore.” One is an …
West Earl Township residents are sharing their experiences with mail delivery in response to our Wednesday Watchdog story, and most say the fe…
Some West Earl Township residents are paying for P.O. boxes that should be free [Lancaster Watchdog]
It took Phil Boyer about two weeks to realize he needed to sign up for a post office box after moving into his West Earl Township home 12 years ago.
Several readers responded to our Wednesday item on the diverging diamond on Route 222/322 in Ephrata Township, taking issue with complaints vo…
Cindy Santiago drives on Naomi Avenue in East Hempfield Township often, and every once in a while runs into the same problem: bushes blocking …
A reader wrote to the Lancaster Watchdog with concerns about Ephrata Township’s diverging diamond Route 222/322 interchange, calling it a “tra…
Mimi Shapiro waved goodbye to her friends outside of Sprout Rice and Noodles before making her way downtown in January. She was walking onto P…
There’s probably something in your community that’s been on your mind but you just can’t find the answers — maybe it’s potholes in the roads o…
County commissioner attended conference hosted by election denier in weeks before drop box vote [Watchdog]
Two weeks before beginning the process to remove Lancaster County’s single mail-in ballot drop box, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino attended an el…
FBI implements new crime reporting system; Pennsylvania departments slow to adopt as state hasn't shifted yet [Lancaster Watchdog]
At first blush, a report earlier this summer from The Marshall Project about the FBI’s new crime reporting system was damning.
Anyone who paid Manheim Township a hefty fee to connect a property to Manheim Township’s municipal water system since August 2012 could have a…
'Could just pull you right under': Conestoga River enthusiast worries about large, dangerous debris piles [Lancaster Watchdog]
A massive heap of tangled debris stacked nearly as tall as a single-story building sits smack in the middle of the Conestoga River just south …
More than a year later, blight notice issued for condemned Lancaster city building; 'Neglect is a horrible thing' [Lancaster Watchdog]
Just under a year after the June 2021 condemnation of a city property that forced the closure of a restaurant and a store while displacing ten…
Developer says a new tenant is in the works.
Unannounced policy on use of Lancaster city parks catches event organizers off guard [Lancaster Watchdog]
Derek Smith was surprised when he learned in February that his organization’s annual African American Cultural Fair couldn’t take place this y…
Lancaster city is exploring installing automatic red light cameras at major intersections in a continuing effort to improve traffic safety.
'Prepared for the future': Penn Manor to finish high school construction by start of school year [Lancaster Watchdog]
When Penn Manor School District started brainstorming ideas for the renovation of its high school in 2014, Superintendent Phil Gale was a prin…
Several people who signed petitions seeking a hand recount of races in the Republican primary, claiming “fraud or error,” did not vote in thos…
Amy Singer takes regular walks down her street, greeting her neighbors and making friendly conversation with local businesspeople along the wa…
At least 10 Lancaster County elected-office holders are signed up as users of different end-to-end encrypted messaging apps, LNP | LancasterOn…
'It would be wildflowers': Couple questions HOA's rules governing lawncare, solar energy [Lancaster Watchdog]
Crouched in a grassy area outside her backyard fence, Hilari Hinnant proudly pointed out each individual plant in her two small gardens: black…
'Double wood' adds clutter on Lancaster city sidewalks as old utility pole linger [Lancaster Watchdog]
Suzy Hoover has been seeing double lately during walks around her east Lancaster city neighborhood.
Since January, the owner of the beleaguered Shops at Rockvale has spent more than $200 million buying more shopping centers in Pennsylvania, N…
In a little less than a year, you’ll need a Real ID driver’s license or U.S. Passport to board a domestic flight, but Pennsylvanians who want …
The Watchdog revisits Fulton Street issue and checks in on plans for former Huber's market [Lancaster Watchdog]
This week, the Watchdog is checking up on recent items.
It will be two years in July since the Lancaster County Planning Commission endorsed Larry Silverstein’s preliminary plan to redevelop the lon…
Eric Janes did his research before purchasing his Lancaster city home online last June. Living overseas, he couldn’t visit the property in per…
The Watchdog, dear reader, would like you to know he is not an old dog who shakes his paw and barks, “Get off my lawn!,” at the puppies making…
Lancaster could see its first-ever 'air rights' housing development above North Queen Street garage [Lancaster Watchdog]
A 10-year-old downtown Lancaster garage could draw a new type of development most likely never seen before in the county – out of thin air.
Anglers, boaters warned against spreading harmful species with springtime fishing underway [Lancaster Watchdog]
When traveling to Montana, John Wallace, a local expert in stream ecosystems, always leaves his boots behind.
Brothers battle in court over stalled Lancaster city development; New buyer sought [Lancaster Watchdog]
Five years ago brothers Patrick and Peter Egan announced an $18 million plan to create 76 apartments, offices and a new restaurant at a major …