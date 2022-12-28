If you’ve traveled East King Street lately and felt like the ride was bumpier than normal, you’re not alone.

Multiple readers have reached out to the Watchdog about the poor conditions on Route 462 as it feeds into Lancaster city, concerned about the patch work done after recent construction. One reader said he often sees people swerving into the opposite lane to avoid driving over holes.‘

“The ruts, holes and lumps are a true test to one’s suspension,” reader Amador Cruz said. “There is no reason for the incredibly horrible work done on a road that is so heavily traveled.”

The conditions have lasted for months as a result of gas main replacements by UGI Utilities, which, according to spokesman Joe Swope, wrapped up in late September. Commuters have been driving on the base of the road, which has been leveled and prepped for paving, Swope said.

UGI plans to revisit East King Street in the spring to finish restoration. Paving jobs typically have to be put on hold for the winter season because the weather is too cold to lay asphalt.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Thompson said the state, which owns and maintains East King Street, is aware of the road's poor condition. PennDOT plans to push UGI to repair the road, Thompson said, but does not intend to work on the road itself.

It’s not unusual for roadwork to take several months or years to complete, Thompson said. An exact timeline depends on a project’s scope, he said, and all road projects require a planning period to secure funding. Major work on a bridge, for instance, can last years, while simple paving projects may need just one.

PennDOT bases its work schedule on priority, Thompson said, so some projects could be pushed back if there’s a greater need elsewhere.

“We’re constantly evaluating our roads and considering the funding we think we’ll have and how that money will be best spent,” Thompson said.

City paving delays

Paving on other city streets has been delayed several times. Construction on West Lemon Street in particular has raised questions from readers about the city’s progress.

City resident David Nice lives a few blocks away from Lemon Street, and he’s seen the roads blocked off and ripped up since the summer, when work began. He wonders when things will get back to normal.

“I love my neighborhood, and living in the city, but the streets drive me crazy,” Nice said.

Stephen Campbell, the city’s public works director, acknowledged the frustrations many residents have had with paving delays. Weather, utility schedules and material access have caused project setbacks, Campbell said, and pushed paving further into 2023.

Lemon Street was originally set to be completed this fall but is now slated for summer 2023, as all paving work in the city has ended for the year. Campbell said inclement weather could further delay paving.

Lancaster has set out to repave many of its streets, a project that was originally delayed by the pandemic before being rebooted this year. The city advised utility companies to complete any necessary work before the paving begins — that includes gas main replacements and waterline work, both of which were scheduled for Lemon Street.

Swope said UGI wrapped up its work on Lemon Street in late September and road restoration is slated to be completed before the end of the year.

Here is a list of the remaining city streets slated for paving and their expected completion dates:

  • Cemetery Avenue/Abraham Polite Sr. Avenue: Early spring 2023
  • Landis Drive: Early spring 2023
  • North Jefferson Street: Spring 2023
  • North Franklin Street: Spring 2023
  • East Frederick Street: Spring 2023
  • North Marshall Street: Spring 2023
  • Reynolds Avenue: Spring 2023
  • Hamilton Street: Spring 2023
  • Zook Avenue: Spring 2023
  • 3rd Street: Spring 2023
  • 4th Street: Spring 2023
  • Ruby Street: Spring 2023
  • Alley 12 Southeast: Late spring 2023
  • South Marshall Street: Summer 2023
  • Burrowes Avenue: Summer 2023
  • Lemon Street: Summer 2023
  • Buchanan Avenue: Summer 2023
  • North and South Lime Street: Summer 2023
  • Race Avenue: Late summer 2023
  • Alley 109 Northwest: Fall 2023
  • Alley 111 Northwest: Fall 2023

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.

Lancaster Watchdog: Reader questions answered [full coverage]

There’s probably something in your community that’s been on your mind but you just can’t find the answers — maybe it’s potholes in the roads or damaged traffic signs. That’s what the Lancaster Watchdog is here for.

We're expanding Watchdog in an effort to serve readers by answering their questions – and advocating for them if needed – about problems with government services. Jade Campos, who joined the newsroom in June, will answer reader messages online throughout the week.

Have you noticed any problems in your community? Contact the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328. 

Here is a look back at the most recent Lancaster Watchdog stories:

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags