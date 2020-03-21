Editor's note: Gov. Tom Wolf announced that enforcement of his order to shut down all non-life-sustaining businesses will begin on Monday, March 23, at 8 a.m. The list has also been amended and is below as a PDF.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced that he is extending his shutdown order to apply to all but “life-sustaining” businesses as the novel coronavirus continues to spread, Spotlight PA reported.

What constitutes a life-sustaining business, according to the Pennsylvania Office of the Governor?

Click here to read the list.

Click below for the list in a PDF version.

The administration said that businesses who aren't sure whether they should close or not could email ra-dcedcs@pa.gov.

A list of what the administration does and does not consider life-staining can be found here.

Waivers and exemptions regarding the closure order can be sought by emailing ra-dcexemption@pa.gov.

Information about working capitol loans for businesses impacted can be found at http://dced.pa.gov/resources.

