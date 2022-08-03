August is here, and with it a small break from the scorcher that was July.

The new month started comfortably with a high of 82; a welcome surprise from blistering temperatures of the previous month.

July’s highs were 94 in Millersville, and 96 at Lancaster airport, according to the Millersville University Weather Center.

The average high temperature this July was 87.8 degrees, two degrees hotter than in 2021.

"There were 10 days in which high temperatures reached or exceed the 90-degree mark in Lancaster County this July, which is considered average for what is traditionally the hottest month of the year,” said Millersville Weather Center Director Kyle Elliott.

A heat wave, according to the National Weather Service in State College, is three or more consecutive days of 90 or warmer. Lancaster County was engulfed in a seven-day heat wave in the back half of the month, spanning from the 19th to the 25th. The last such July heat wave occurred in 2020, which according to Elliott was the warmest July since 1914.

Lancaster County’s hottest day in July on record was July 22nd, 2011, with the high hitting 103 degrees.

Night time temperatures were also above average. The normal average for low temperatures in July is 64.6. This past July’s average low temperature was 3.8 degrees hotter than the normal average, at 68.2.

The dryness of the month made it feel even hotter. This has been the driest July since 2017, with a precipitation sum of 4.03 according to the National Weather Service in State College. Precipitation varied across Lancaster County due to scattered thunderstorms.

“Because most of July's rain was produced by scattered thunderstorms, there was a wide variation in monthly rainfall totals across Lancaster County,” Elliott said.

August may have started comfortably, but the heat will return Thursday, with a high of 98. Looking ahead, the fall may also be warmer than usual.

“I think it’s a mild fall setting up overall for the U.S.,” said AccuWeather forecaster Paul Pastelok.