Last week, as the realities of COVID-19 became more stark, Lancaster musicians scrambled to fill the void of empty schedules with performances streamed live from their homes.

Acoustic musicians, full bands and DJs took to a host of platforms to provide free entertainment - usually with tips suggested - to those yearning for extroversion in a time when that is very much in-demand.

This weekend, even more musicians are logging on and jamming out. Check out the schedule and respective links below. If you'd like to be listed here, send relevant info to kstairiker@lnpnews.com.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

-Corty Byron, acoustic, 4:20 p.m.

Link: www.facebook.com/cortybyronmusic

-Matt Wheeler, acoustic, 5 p.m.

Live: www.facebook.com/mattwheelerpa

-Fast Lane, country band, live at Burning Bridge Tavern, 7 p.m.

Live: https://www.facebook.com/events/276599583329467/

-Steve Sauer, keyboardist/vocalist, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/ecrefugee/

-Lavacave w/ Leo DiSanto at 7:30 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

-"Major Vibes: Social Dis-Dancing" DJ set ft. DJ Salinger, 9 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

-"Major Vibes: Pump-Up Brunch" DJ set ft. DJ Salinger, noon.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

-Steve Sauer, keyboardist/vocalist, 7 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/ecrefugee/

-"Major Vibes: Virtual Dance Party" DJ set ft. DJ Salinger and Shoyei, 9 p.m.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/major_vibes

-"Shadowland Lancaster" dark alternative dance party ft. DJ Kiltboy, 9 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/299322167711722/

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

-Sunday Beatles Brunch w/ Leo DiSanto, 1 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/thisisleodisanto

-Steve Sauer, keyboardist/vocalist, 2 p.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/ecrefugee/

