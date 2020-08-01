There were several shakeups to the retail industry in Lancaster County during the month of July.

Four retail stores opened operations in the county.

One announced their plans to open up in the coming months, along with three announcing their closures at later dates.

Here are the retail stores that opened in Lancaster County in July

Tonnino Winery opened in Lancaster city. Found at 945 N. Plum St., the winery features Italian wines and some specialty grocery items.

Treasures Market, a discount grocery and general merchandise store, opened in Lancaster. The retail store sells discounted groceries, furniture, clothing and other retail items made available from closeouts and donations.

Brick Heads, a toy store that sells Legos and Lego sets, has opened in downtown Lancaster. Located at 50 N. Queen St., the shop features the Lego collection of owner Ron Dagget who started collecting Legos when he was a kid.

Once Mine Boutique opened early in July at 1121 Main St.. The store features clothing for infants and children as well as modest clothing for women.

These retail spaces made announcements for their Lancaster County locations in June

Construction has begun on a new Dollar General that will occupy a spot along Route 23 in Blue Ball. Dollar General did not respond to a press inquiry seeking more details about the new store, including when it is expected to open.

Flower and Home Marketplace, a silk flower and crafts superstore in Blue Ball will be closing later this summer and then be replaced by an auction center.

Coleson Fine Clothiers in Manheim Township is preparing to close in mid-September.

New York and Company stores at Park City Center and in the Shops at Rockvale will be shutting down operations. An employee at the Park City store wasn’t certain when the store would actually close, but one at Rockvale said that store would close within 8 to 12 weeks.