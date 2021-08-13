The U.S. Census figures released Thursday, detailing just how much the country - and subsequently Lancaster County - have changed in population.

Here are the five fastest- and slowest-growing municipalities in Lancaster County, per the latest U.S. Census data.

Lancaster County communities with the biggest percentage growth from 2010 to 2020; new population total and change:

1. Pequea Twp. — 5,474 (up 18.9%)

2. Penn Twp. — 10,210 (up 16.2%)

3. Lancaster Twp. — 18,642 (up 15.4%)

4. Manheim Twp. — 43,977 (up 15.3%)

5. Rapho Twp. — 12,024 (up 15.2%)

Lancaster County communities with biggest percentage loss in population from 2010 to 2020; new population total and change:

1. Christiana Borough — 1,112 (down 4.8%)

2. Millersville Borough — 7,903 (down 3.2%)

3. Caernarvon Twp. — 4,609 (down 2.9%)

4. Lancaster City — 58,039 (down 2.2%)

5. Columbia Borough — 10,207 (down 1.9%)

Source: U.S. Census Bureau