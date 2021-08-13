Sunny Snow 10.jpg
Crows pick at a sunflower patch along the 1500 block of West Penn Grant Road in Pequea Township, as residents start to clean up the snow that fell yesterday on Wednesday, December 17, 2020.

The U.S. Census figures released Thursday, detailing just how much the country - and subsequently Lancaster County - have changed in population.

Lancaster County communities with the biggest percentage growth from 2010 to 2020; new population total and change:

1. Pequea Twp. — 5,474 (up 18.9%)

2. Penn Twp. — 10,210 (up 16.2%)

3. Lancaster Twp. — 18,642 (up 15.4%)

4. Manheim Twp. — 43,977 (up 15.3%)

5. Rapho Twp. — 12,024 (up 15.2%)

Lancaster County communities with biggest percentage loss in population from 2010 to 2020; new population total and change:

1. Christiana Borough — 1,112 (down 4.8%)

2. Millersville Borough — 7,903 (down 3.2%)

3. Caernarvon Twp. — 4,609 (down 2.9%)

4. Lancaster City — 58,039 (down 2.2%)

5. Columbia Borough — 10,207 (down 1.9%)

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

