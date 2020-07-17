As the school year approaches, schools across Lancaster County have began releasing their reopening plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the general guidelines each school will be following include wearing masks, frequently sanitizing surfaces and social distancing rules.

Here's what local school districts have released in regards to their reopening plans

Cocalico

While some districts continue to weigh traditional classes versus virtual learning for the fall, Cocalico has committed to a full-week, in-person calendar — as long as Lancaster County remains in the green phase of COVID-19 reopening. The school board voted 9-0 to approve a state-required health and safety plan that calls for the resumption of in-person classes for all grades beginning Aug. 25.

No final decision has been made on staff or student use of masks, though the plan says they will be available and “may be required” in some situations. Other precautions include additional sanitization and seating patterns that space students at least three feet apart and keep them from facing each other.

Cocalico

Ephrata

The board voted 9-0 to approve a state-required health and safety plan that calls for the reopening of in-person classes for all grades, starting Aug. 24. During a meeting in the middle school’s media center, the board decided on a total reopen for all students and staff, but some students and their families can opt for distance learning out of safety and health concerns. Seven parents were in attendance and asked questions about the restart.

Superintendent Brian Troop said face coverings will be worn by staff and students during small-group and individualized instruction when the legally required amount of social distance is not achievable. The plan calls for maintaining 6 feet among students and staff in classroom space throughout the day. Parents will check the temperature of students prior to coming to school. Lockers will only be used in special circumstances.

Ephrata

Warwick

The board approved the Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan and the Athletics Health and Safety Plan as it seeks to get students back into brick-and-mortar classrooms for the 2020-21 school year after classes were shifted online in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has required that school districts across the state put together a comprehensive school reopening plan. Plans are to be tailored to the unique needs of each school and be created in consulatation with local health agencies. They also are to be flexible enough to adapt to changing conditions.

Warwick

Penn Manor

At the board’s first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, members of the leadership team presented a school reopening health and safety plan the district will follow when it fully reopens in the fall.

According to state rules, schools within counties in the “yellow” and “green” phases of COVID-19 reopening are allowed to provide in-person instruction. District officials must develop a school reopening plan to be approved by their boards and published on their websites.

Penn Manor

Lancaster

During a nearly five-hour committee meeting Tuesday, the Lancaster school board approved a district reopening plan that calls for students to attend school part-time and learn the rest of the time at home.

Board member Salina Almanzar was the only member who voted no on the plan - citing concerns with how the district will handle another novel coronavirus wave.

Unlike most of the area's school districts, the School District of Lancaster will open as if the county was still in the yellow phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to provide more safety measures for students, said Superintendent Damaris Rau.

Lancaster