As the school year approaches, schools across Lancaster County have began releasing their reopening plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the general guidelines each school will be following include wearing masks, frequently sanitizing surfaces and social distancing.

Here's what local school districts have released in regards to their reopening plans.

Editor's note: Schools boards continue to update their return to school plans. This list was last updated July 30.

Cocalico

Cocalico has committed to a full-week, in-person calendar — as long as Lancaster County remains in the green and yellow phases of COVID-19 reopening. The school board voted 9-0 to approve a state-required health and safety plan that calls for the resumption of in-person classes for all grades beginning Aug. 25.

No final decision has been made on staff or student use of masks, though the plan says they will be available and “may be required” in some situations. Under the Wolf administration's current mask mandate, students and employees are required to wear masks in school.

Other precautions include additional sanitizing and seating patterns that space students at least three feet apart and keep them from facing each other.

Columbia Borough

District schools are scheduled to reopen Aug. 24 for all students and staff. Families also can opt between an online and in-person learning model at any time to accommodate changes in a student’s health or circumstances.

Each school, according to the district’s plan, will ensure all learning spaces, conference rooms, common areas, athletic equipment and personal learning items are thoroughly sanitized or disinfected after use. The plan aims to minimize surface contact in high-traffic areas. For example, water fountains will be replaced with contactless water bottle filling stations.

In accordance with a statewide mandate, students and staff are required to wear masks in hallways, common spaces and classrooms. Floor markers and reorganized learning spaces will help students maintain at least six feet of separation at all times. Any learner identified as vulnerable, or with “complex needs,” can receive special accommodations to guarantee “safety and equitable access to learning,” the document states.

Both parents and staff are expected to conduct independent, at-home COVID-19 symptom checks on mornings when school is in session. If symptomatic, a student or staff member should stay home.

Nurses will screen students, staff, or visitors who display symptoms while inside a school facility. Once identified as symptomatic, students must be sent home with a parent or guardian as soon as possible. The district also will create a set of protocols that designate how sick learners, visitors and staff should be effectively quarantined.

All district cafeterias will operate at less than full capacity, so schools must establish alternate lunch areas and serve meals from kiosks or carts. Physical education and recess activities will be primarily held in outdoor spaces to allow students to social distance. The district also will coordinate with its transportation service providers to adjust bus schedules, limit maximum occupancy and confirm sanitation measures are in place.

Conestoga Valley

Board members unanimously approved a reopening plan on July 27 that gives students the option of returning to full time, in-person instruction or attending the district’s virtual academy.

In-person schooling will resume with increased cleaning and reorganized classrooms. Students and staff will be instructed to screen themselves for symptoms at home every morning. Class schedules will be adjusted to reduce the number of students congregating in hallways. HVAC systems in all buildings will be on occupied mode constantly for increased filtration. Students not wishing to return to in-person classes can enroll in Conestoga Valley Virtual Academy. If Lancaster County returns to the red or yellow phase, all students will be taught virtually.

Under the plan, face masks are strongly recommended but not mandatory, unless required by state or federal law. Under the Wolf administration's current mask mandate, students and employees are required to wear masks in school. Face masks will be required on buses regardless of state or federal ordinances. In addition to purchasing masks for teachers, the district purchased face shields for all students and staff.

Donegal

According to its plan presented July 23, in the current green phase, students can attend school in person five days per week or choose one of two virtual learning options — either online with Donegal staff and curriculum or with Donegal Virtual Academy provided by Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13.

In the yellow phase, the options are a blended learning option of one day per week in person with four days virtual or one of the virtual learning options. All staff and students will be required to wear face coverings in school and on the bus in accordance with governmental regulations. To the extent possible, classrooms will be arranged to adhere to social distancing guidelines and students will remain in their classrooms with staff moving between classrooms. Families can tailor their choice to each student’s needs.

Elanco

On July 13, the school board approved a health and safety plan that implements various policies deemed necessary to fully reopen schools districtwide in the fall. Families also can seamlessly opt between an online and in-person learning model at any time, to suit changes in “situation or circumstances,” Superintendent Bob Hollister said.

Each school, according to the district’s plan, will ensure all classrooms, common areas, playgrounds, equipment and buses are thoroughly sanitized or disinfected daily. HVAC units, windows and doors also will be used to ventilate classrooms and common areas with outside air.

In accordance with a statewide mandate, students and staff are required to wear face coverings while inside school facilities or on district transportation.

Floor markers and reconfigured classroom spaces will help learners maintain at least 6 feet of separation at all times. Recess and physical education classes will primarily be held in outdoor spaces and limited to noncontact activities that allow students to social distance.

The district will adjust its overall bus, class and building schedules to reduce traffic in hallways and communal spaces.

Both parents and staff will receive symptom checklists and be encouraged to conduct independent, at-home screenings on mornings when school is in session. If symptomatic, a student or staff member should stay home.

Nurses will screen students, staff or visitors who display symptoms while inside a school facility. Each school will designate a room, in or near the nurse's office, where learners, visitors and staff can be effectively quarantined. Once identified as symptomatic, students must be sent home with a parent or guardian as soon as possible.

Elizabethtown Area

Students in the Elizabethtown Area School District will don masks and return to their classrooms this fall for the first time since the pandemic forced school closures in March. But an online option for learning will be available for students whose parents or guardians choose to not send them back for in-person instruction.

The district’s 37-page health and safety plan requires teachers and staff to wear self-provided face coverings. Meantime, the state Department of Health requires face coverings for students when physical distancing is not possible. The state does provide exceptions for students wearing masks, including medical conditions such as respiratory problems, mental health conditions or other disabilities.

The district is asking parents and guardians to screen their children for symptoms each morning and keep them home if they exhibit any signs of illness. District staff are required to do selfscreenings before coming to work. Temperature screenings will not be done upon entrance to school.

Ephrata Area

The board voted 9-0 to approve a state-required health and safety plan that calls for the reopening of in-person classes for all grades, starting Aug. 24. During a meeting in the middle school’s media center, the board decided on a total reopen for all students and staff, but some students and their families can opt for distance learning out of safety and health concerns. Seven parents were in attendance and asked questions about the restart.

Superintendent Brian Troop said face coverings will be worn by staff and students during small-group and individualized instruction when the legally required amount of social distance is not achievable. The plan calls for maintaining 6 feet among students and staff in classroom space throughout the day. Parents will check the temperature of students prior to coming to school. Lockers will only be used in special circumstances.

Hempfield

The board on July 14 reviewed a tentative reopening plan for the district with a goal of opening schools for in-person instruction in August, while also offering families a virtual learning option.

Several residents addressed the board with requests and suggestions, some urging caution, others stressing the importance of classroom learning. Some asked for improvement in virtual learning systems, and some cited studies downplaying the health threat to school-age children.

Lampeter-Strasburg

The board scheduled a special meeting 6 p.m. June 29 to vote on two health and safety plans required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education before athletics can resume or buildings can reopen. The department requires the plans be posted on the district website before activities can resume July 1.

Superintendent Kevin Peart said the district plans to seek families’ input to help finalize the health and safety plan for athletics and the separate plan for schools. Following their input, the proposed plans will be posted for board review on the district website by June 26, Peart said. Subsequently, more surveys will seek detailed information to create specific plans for individual schools.

Lancaster

During a nearly five-hour committee meeting Tuesday, the Lancaster school board approved a district reopening plan that calls for students to attend school part-time and learn the rest of the time at home.

Board member Salina Almanzar was the only member who voted no on the plan - citing concerns with how the district will handle another novel coronavirus wave.

Unlike most of the area's school districts, the School District of Lancaster will open as if the county was still in the yellow phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to provide more safety measures for students, said Superintendent Damaris Rau.

Manheim Central

The district's revised reopening plan offers three education options for students. Options include face-to-face classes five days per week for students in kindergarten through fifth grade; four days per week with one day of online learning for grades 7 to 12; full online learning through Manheim Central Online Academy; and a blended, or hybrid, option that combines in-person learning and virtual classes.

For the blended option, students would be placed in two groups. One group would attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, while the other group would attend Thursday and Friday. The group not attending in-person classes would attend virtual classes.

The plan requires students to have temperatures checked by staff using a contactless thermometer and undergo a symptom screening prior to entering the school building.

Face coverings will be required for students and staff when social distancing is not possible. Students with a documented medical or mental health condition or disability that precludes wearing a mask will be exempt from the requirement.

Schools will have a supply of face coverings for students who forget to bring one from home or in the event that a student’s face covering becomes soiled during the day.

For special classes such as music, if students cannot achieve a separation distance of 6 feet, the class will be moved to a location where that distance is possible.

Students will be assigned seats on buses, and arrival times at schools will be staggered.

Manheim Township

The school district expects to present its final health and safety plan Thursday evening.

Octorara Area

The school board on July 20 approved a health and safety plan for school to reopen, but it’s not clear whether students and teachers will return in-person, hold virtual instruction, or use a hybrid model. Whatever the case, officials said changes are expected prior to school opening in some form on Sept. 8.

Octorara’s first draft was developed prior to revised guidelines issued July 16. Those changes upped the requirements for social distancing to six feet or greater, with masks required for closer distances. The plan allows an exception to accommodate students with medical or psychological issues that make them unable to wear a mask.

Penn Manor

At the board’s first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, members of the leadership team presented a school reopening health and safety plan the district will follow when it fully reopens in the fall.

According to state rules, schools within counties in the “yellow” and “green” phases of COVID-19 reopening are allowed to provide in-person instruction. District officials must develop a school reopening plan to be approved by their boards and published on their websites.

Pequea Valley

On July 9, the school board approved a phased school reopening health and safety plan for the new school year. Families also can opt between an online and in-person learning model at any time, the plan states.

Each school, according to the district’s plan, will ensure all classrooms, cafeterias, common spaces, equipment and buses are thoroughly sanitized or disinfected daily. Air dampers will be opened to ventilate occupied areas with outside air. Hand sanitizer and touchless water bottle stations will be placed throughout academic buildings.

The district will adapt its overall bus, class and building schedules to reduce traffic in hallways and communal spaces. In accordance with a statewide mandate, students and staff are required to wear face coverings whenever social distance cannot be maintained — inside school facilities or on district transportation. Face masks, however, will be optional for learners with a “mental health condition” or “respiratory issues,” the plan states.

Both parents and staff will complete independent, at-home screenings on mornings when school is in session. If symptomatic, a student or staff member should stay home. The district will also consider the use of infrared cameras to monitor body temperatures upon arrival.

Nurses will screen students, staff or visitors who display symptoms while inside a school facility. Each school will designate an isolation room where learners, visitors, and staff can be effectively quarantined. Once identified as symptomatic, students must be sent home with a parent or guardian as soon as possible.

Solanco

Approved July 6, Solanco School District's plan includes instruction that can be delivered in person, partially remotely and fully remotely. It will also accommodate students with extended absences so they will be able to keep the same pace as their peers.

Solanco School District students will have modified classroom setups, schedule changes during the day, rational approaches to the use of technical equipment and creative use of technology.

Warwick

The board approved the Phased School Reopening Health and Safety Plan and the Athletics Health and Safety Plan as it seeks to get students back into brick-and-mortar classrooms for the 2020-21 school year after classes were shifted online in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has required that school districts across the state put together a comprehensive school reopening plan. Plans are to be tailored to the unique needs of each school and be created in consulatation with local health agencies. They also are to be flexible enough to adapt to changing conditions.

