Using data gleaned from GPS systems and cell phones, Lancaster County planners have identified 10 locations with the highest traffic congestion in Lancaster County.

The list is included in the latest edition of the Lancaster County Congestion Management report that is required by the federal government.

They are:

1. PA-41 North at US-30 (Lincoln Highway) in Gap

2. Colonel Howard Blvd (PA Turnpike Exit) at US-222 in East Cocalico Township

3. PA-501 South at US-222/PA-272 (Oregon Pike) in Manheim Township

4. PA-741 South (Rohrerstown Road) at PA-23 (Marietta Pike) in East Hempfield Township

5. PA-722 East at PA-72 (Main Street) in East Petersburg

6. PA-272 South at Colonel Howard Blvd in East Cocalico Township

7. US-322 East at PA-23 (Main Street) in Blue Ball

8. PA-741 North (Millersville Road) at PA-462 (Columbia Avenue)

9. PA-441 South at US-30 (Lincoln Highway) in Columbia

10. PA-501 North at US-30 (Lincoln Highway) in Manheim Township