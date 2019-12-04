Route 30 bypass
A 2016 aerial view of routes 30 and 41 in Gap shows vehicles traveling on the westbound bypass between routes 772 and 41. The short bypass opened on Aug. 5, 2016.

Using data gleaned from GPS systems and cell phones, Lancaster County planners have identified 10 locations with the highest traffic congestion in Lancaster County.

The list is included in the latest edition of the Lancaster County Congestion Management report that is required by the federal government.

They are:

1. PA-41 North at US-30 (Lincoln Highway) in Gap

2. Colonel Howard Blvd (PA Turnpike Exit) at US-222 in East Cocalico Township

In this file photo, traffic passes through the Pennsylvania Turnpike's Reading interchange on Colonel Howard Boulevard in East Cocalico Township.

3. PA-501 South at US-222/PA-272 (Oregon Pike) in Manheim Township

This is a view looking south of the intersection of Oregon and Lititz pikes at the Golden Triangle shopping center. Oregon Pike is at the far left, Fordney Road is at left and Lititz Pike is at right. (Dan Marschka/Staff)

4. PA-741 South (Rohrerstown Road) at PA-23 (Marietta Pike) in East Hempfield Township

5. PA-722 East at PA-72 (Main Street) in East Petersburg

6. PA-272 South at Colonel Howard Blvd in East Cocalico Township

7. US-322 East at PA-23 (Main Street) in Blue Ball

8. PA-741 North (Millersville Road) at PA-462 (Columbia Avenue)

9. PA-441 South at US-30 (Lincoln Highway) in Columbia

A PennDot truck plows on Route 441 on the Route 30 overpass in Columbia Thursday morning, Nov. 15, 2018.

10. PA-501 North at US-30 (Lincoln Highway) in Manheim Township

